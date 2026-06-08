Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, has announced an agreement with health workers to call off their ongoing strike

Medical professionals at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital previously laid down their tools over accommodation issues

Authorities held a meeting with the leadership of the aggrieved health workers to resolve the industrial action

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The Ashanti Regional Minister has announced a successful resolution and agreement with striking health workers in the region to call off their industrial action.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, announces agreement with health workers to end strike over accommodation issues at KATH. Image credit: Fran Amoakohene/Facebook

Source: UGC

The intervention followed an escalating industrial action at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where nurses and other staff members joined the strike over a looming eviction from their residential quarters.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) had previously ordered a halt to the strike action, directing the workers to resume duties while negotiations continued.

Following meetings with stakeholders, the regional minister confirmed that a common ground had been reached with the medical practitioners to ensure health delivery resumes smoothly.

“Thankfully, we have reached a decision. But I want them to make their own announcement,” the Regional Minister shared.

The leadership of the health workers is expected to officially communicate the final directive to their members across the regional facilities.

KATH strikes leave patients stranded

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that patients who went to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical care were left stranded on Saturday, June 6, 2026, after the facility's doctors started their indefinite strike.

The declaration of an industrial action by the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) has disrupted healthcare delivery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh