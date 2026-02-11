Hamamat Montia Appointed Ghana’s Cultural Ambassador for Shea Butter

Former beauty queen and entrepreneur Hamamat Montia has been officially appointed as Ghana’s Cultural Ambassador for Shea Butter by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

The appointment ceremony took place at the Ministry’s office in Accra, where Montia was recognised for her remarkable contributions to the shea butter industry.

The appointment was conferred upon her by the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who emphasised the importance of culture as a foundational pillar of national development rather than merely an ornamental aspect.

Minister Gomashie presented Montia with a formal citation, honouring her exceptional dedication, visionary leadership, and tireless advocacy for the global promotion of Ghana’s shea butter industry.

In her inspiring address, Minister Gomashie stated, “I am deeply honoured to preside over the appointment of Hamamat Montia as Cultural Ambassador for Ghana Shea Butter. She embodies the essence of what cultural ambassadorship means in the 21st century.”

She highlighted how this role extends beyond mere symbolism, underscoring Ghana’s cultural identity and its representation on the world stage. Hamamat Montia, the Founder and CEO of the Shea Butter Museum, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.

She articulated that the ambassadorship is not just a title but a significant responsibility to advocate for the women who protect the shea trees, the communities preserving indigenous knowledge, and the future generations poised to inherit this vital industry.

“For years, I have worked quietly, conserving, educating, and sharing the incredible story of shea butter with the world. Shea butter is not only a beauty product; it is a vital livelihood for millions of women across Africa,” she emphasised passionately.

