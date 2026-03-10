The popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Amoako Attah, has shared a doom prophecy about American President, Donald Trump, amid the US-Iran war

This came after his prediction about the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, materialised after he was confirmed dead on February 28

Prophet Amoako Atta's new prophecy has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share varied opinions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, Prophet Amoako Attah, has shared a doom prophecy about the United States of America (USA) President, Donald Trump, amid the US-Iran war.

The Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Amoako Attah, shares a doom prophecy about Donald Trump amid the US-Iran war. Image credit: Prophet Amoako Attah, Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

On January 13, 2026, the Ghanaian pastor shared a series of prophecies during an interview on Accra-based radio station Angel FM. The preacher disclosed that the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, would die this year no matter the circumstances.

In another interview with Kantanka TV on February 23, 2026, Amoako Attah reiterated his earlier prophecy by claiming that God had destined the Iranian political regime to collapse in 2026. The preacher also prophesied that a political revolution would ensue in Iran in 2026.

"If you meet the Ayatollah of Iran, tell him he will go this year, even if he kills many people. Even if he eats a bag of Gari, he will die. The Iranian Revolution will happen,” he said.

True to his words, the Iranian leader was confirmed dead. On Saturday, February 28, 2026, Iran was thrown into a state of mourning after news broke that the Iranian Leader had died at age 86.

According to official broadcasts in Tehran, Khamenei was killed during a large-scale offensive that struck strategic facilities, including areas believed to be central to Iran’s leadership structure amid the US-Iran war.

The Instagram video of Prophet Amoako Attah prophesying the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is below:

Prophet Amoako Attah's prophecy about Donald Trump

Addressing his congregants in a video shared on Monday, March 9, 2026, Prophet Amoako Attah predicted that the war between the US and Iran would cost Donald Trump his first son.

According to the clergyman, Trump’s son would be shot dead amid the tension between the two countries. Detailing what he saw in the vision, believed to have been inspired by God, the man of God said the young boy would be in a black suit on the day of the tragedy.

“I saw Trump's wife holding his son, who was lying on the floor. On the day of the assassination, the young boy was in a black suit. The bullet pierced through the left side of his chest,” he said.

Prophet Amoako Atta added that the pain of losing his son will cause Donald Trump to go crazy.

The X video of Prophet Amoako Atta is below:

Reactions to Prophet Amoako Atta’s Trump prediction

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Amoako Atta shared the doom prophecy about Donald Trump.

Blanchard wrote:

“Looks like this man has some intel. I think you guys should invite him to answer some questions since he knows a lot.”

Solomon Amoako wrote:

“Ghanaians are thinking about themselves, but you will find one person who will cause trouble for us.”

Riddleson wrote:

“We're waiting. If it doesn't, we will find you and deal with you for spreading panic.”

Peace wrote:

“Why is it that God doesn’t use any American pastors to see their vision, but rather uses African pastors to tell their vision, and it doesn’t work too. Why is Africa making Christianity look weak?”

Osaberima Yaw wrote:

“Where are these men of God getting all this info from? So each day and new prophetic revelations.”

Prophet Amoako Attah's prophecy about Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, comes to pass. Image credit: Prophet Amoako Attah, The Tribune

Source: Facebook

Prophet Amoako Atta's prophecy about India materialises

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah made headlines in the wake of a prophetic declaration he made about possible occurrences in 2026.

The man of God, who was addressing his congregants, prophesied that he foresaw another virus and disease hitting the world before 2026 comes to a close.

The prophetic statement appears to have been fulfilled after reports emerged that a deadly virus with no cure had been detected in India’s West Bengal region.

Source: YEN.com.gh