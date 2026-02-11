The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has officially designated Wednesdays as a day for wearing the Fugu, also known as Batakari.

This unique fabric has been used over the years to design traditional cloth worn by many Ghanaians, particularly in the northern regions.

Government Declares Wednesdays as Official Fugu Day

Government announces Wednesdays as national fugu day

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has issued a press statement to announce the new strategic effort to preserve, promote, and celebrate Ghana's diverse cultural heritage while simultaneously reinforcing national identity among citizens both at home and in the diaspora.

The Fugu, which is often characterised by its vibrant patterns and intricate weaves, serves not only as a garment but as a symbol of cultural pride.

Ghanaians are encouraged to embrace their heritage by wearing the Fugu in its many forms—ranging from the simple, traditional wrap to modern interpretations alongside its distinctive accessories, such as beads and handwoven bags, to enhance the overall aesthetic.

“This initiative is intended to deepen national cultural awareness, affirm our identity, and project Ghana's rich heritage with pride to the global community,” the statement elaborated, highlighting the significance of cultural education and appreciation.

According to the ministry, the initiative aimed to extend beyond mere cultural expression by delivering substantial social and economic benefits.

The government anticipated that the promotion of Fugu attire would empower local artisans, weavers, and designers, benefiting those involved in the production and sale of these garments.

This would lead to expanded business opportunities, job creation, and a vibrant commercial landscape across the country’s textile industry.

Furthermore, the minister believes that this initiative would foster national unity, stimulate the creative economy, and share Ghana’s cultural narrative with a global audience confidently.

President Mahama rocks fugu to Lusaka

On February 3, President John Dramani Mahama’s outfit during a state visit to Zambia sparked widespread conversation across Africa.

Ghana’s president drew attention for wearing a stylish traditional Ghanaian smock, popularly known as fugu, during the visit. While many praised his cultural display, some Zambian social media users questioned his choice of attire, with a few describing the outfit as a “blouse.”

The remark triggered intense exchanges online, as many Ghanaians pushed back against what they considered a misrepresentation of a symbolic cultural garment.

In response, several Ghanaian celebrities, influencers, politicians, and public figures took to social media to defend the fugu, using the opportunity to educate audiences about its historical and cultural significance.

