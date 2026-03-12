Ghana’s Snake Father, Zimaziwo, shared his extraordinary life with deadly reptiles, drawing massive online attention for his fearless coexistence and knowledge

The well-educated enthusiast educated the public on feared reptiles, teaching respect and safety while challenging common misconceptions about snakes

Zimaziwo also ran a side business supplying professional doctors with venom for research and antidote production, turning his passion into a trusted trade

A 60-year-old Ghanaian cocoa farmer and snake enthusiast, Zimaziwo, also known as Zafui Gadio, has captured online attention after a video surfaced showcasing his unique lifestyle and work with snakes.

Locally nicknamed the “Snake Father,” he lives with his wife, known as the “Snake Mother,” and their three children in an area famously called Snake Village.

Zimaziwo’s compound is home to a wide variety of deadly snakes, including King Cobras and White Mambas. Despite the fear these reptiles inspire, he urges the public to treat them with respect rather than kill them.

In a YouTube video shared by Lenox Junior on March 8, 2026, he stated, "When you see a snake, don’t kill it. God created it for a reason."

He emphasised that snakes have health benefits, including their ability to adjust temperatures and other healing properties.

Building on his lessons about reptiles, his young daughter added that humans are often far more dangerous than the animals themselves.

“Snakes are friendly, poisonous, and wild. We just have to learn about them, and you will be good,” she explained.

Supplier of snake venom speaks about trade

Zimaziwo, who doubles as a herbalist, shared that he supplies snake poison to professional doctors for research and the production of antidotes. He explained that while many fear snakes, his knowledge and experience allow him to handle them safely, making him a trusted source for medical practitioners.

His collection of uncommon snakes has drawn curiosity and admiration from visitors and online viewers alike.

Snake father denies the use of 'Juju'

The well-educated farmer and snake handler clarified that his work does not involve juju or magic.

He attributes his abilities to knowledge gained since training back in 1982, saying his practices are rooted in learning and observation.

“Just as many study gadgets to become familiar with them, I have studied snakes. I only worship God and no other gods,” he stated.

The lifestyle of Zimaziwo, his family, and the way they coexist with snakes has amazed many online, with several visitors expressing fascination after seeing his compound and interacting with the reptiles.

The video has continued to generate attention on social media, sparking discussions about the role of traditional knowledge in medicine, the care of dangerous animals, and the unique culture of Snake Village.

Peeps react to Ghana’s Snake Father video

People worldwide have flocked online to share their views on an educational video showcasing the unique life of the man and his snakes in Ghana. Below are some of the most interesting comments.

@emmanuelani1407 wrote:

"This video really entertained me, and the snake man also does his job so well. When you're able to face your fear and conquer, it gives you the courage to overcome other obstacles."

@leenkenya commented:

"Wow, amazing video watching from Kenya."

@Kofitheafricanchild shared:

"Everything has a purpose."

@JanetOBB shared:

"Lenox, you are in my country, Ghana. Wow, interesting. Even if you give me a million dollars to hold the snake, I will not."

