Barcelona presidential hopeful Victor Font has reportedly entered discussions with Manchester City over a potential record-breaking summer move for striker Erling Haaland, one of the most prolific forwards in world football.

Since joining City in 2022, the Norwegian has netted 153 goals in 186 appearances across all competitions, cementing his status as a key figure under Pep Guardiola, as Wikipedia records show.

Barcelona considers move for Erling Haaland

Haaland has also won the Champions League and two Premier League titles with the Citizens and last year committed his future to the club by signing a contract running until June 2034.

Despite his long-term deal, speculation about a high-profile exit has continued to swirl. Barcelona, eager to strengthen their attacking options, are reportedly considering a bold approach for City’s No.9.

Haaland featured in City’s 3-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, March 11, and images emerged of Font and his team departing City’s training hotel in Madrid shortly after the match.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Font’s representatives, Carles Planchart and Xavier Aguilar, met with City CEO Ferran Soriano and sporting director Hugo Viana at the Four Seasons hotel to discuss a potential deal.

The report suggests the talks included a clause that could grant Barcelona a preferential purchase option on Haaland if Font wins the club’s presidential election on Sunday.

Barcelona face challenges in pursuing Haaland

Meanwhile, any summer pursuit of Haaland would face challenges, particularly given Barcelona’s well-documented financial difficulties over recent years.

However, Joan Soler, a board member of Victor Font’s rival Joan Laporta, insists the club is prepared to sign top-tier targets, including Haaland and Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Speaking on Cadena SER, Soler stated

“Yes, we could sign players like Julian Alvarez or Erling Haaland. These transfers will pay for themselves within five years, and Barcelona’s finances are ready for it.”

He added that the club will carefully manage its wage structure, only acquiring players at market value to maintain long-term financial stability.

It should be noted that the club’s decision to pursue a new centre-forward may also depend on the future of Robert Lewandowski, who turns 37 and is out of contract this summer.

Recently, Laporta suggested that Lewandowski could be offered a one-year extension as a gesture of appreciation for his contributions since arriving from Bayern Munich.

“He came at a very difficult time. He’s a very talented player and a prolific goalscorer. I’d like him to stay another year if he wants to.” Laporta said.

The good news is that Barcelona’s financial position could further improve with success on the pitch.

Winning La Liga and advancing in the Champions League, including overturning a 1-1 first-leg draw with Newcastle in the round of 16, would provide additional revenue and boost their ability to compete for marquee signings like Haaland.

Haaland on Real Madrid's radar

