Lopez has again spoken after Vincent Assafuah publicly denied her claims about their alleged past dealings before his wedding

In a video, the TikTok influencer levelled a new allegation against the Old Tafo as she expressed her intention to end the saga

Lopez's response to Vincent Assafuah's remarks about their alleged past dealings has triggered mixed reactions on social media

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality and influencer Lopez has responded to Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah's public denial about her claims of their alleged past dealings.

Influencer Lopez responds to Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah's public denial of their alleged past dealings.

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Vincent Assafuah married Dr Charis, a medical doctor, health advocate, fitness enthusiast, and online personality, at a grand ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

According to renowned blogger The 1957 News Gh, the Old Tafo MP and his new wife's marriage ceremony was a private one attended by guests.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, friends, and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Oforikrom MP Michael Kwasi Aidoo, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.

Footage of the private wedding surfaced on social media, showing the couple wearing matching traditional outfits and beaming with happiness as they celebrated their union.

Lopez alleges past dealings with Vincent Assafuah

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, influencer Lopez shared videos on her official TikTok page, in which she alleged that she had had interactions with Assafuah five months before his wedding to Dr Charis.

She shared a screenshot of her purported messages with the Old Tafo MP, whom she claimed entered her DM with the intention of showing romantic interest in her.

Lopez alleged that she later went on a romantic date with the NPP politician and that he ignored her messages afterwards, a decision that led her to block him.

Vincent Assafuah responds to Lopez's allegations

In a phone conversation with media personality Blakk Rasta on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Vincent denied claims of dealing with Lopez and that she had peddled falsehoods on social media.

The Old Tafo MP noted that he had never messaged the TikTok personality and that he had no knowledge of the screenshots of their purported chats on social media.

He said:

"First and foremost, let me indicate that I have not dealt with anybody like that. What has been put out there is palpable falsehood. It has nothing to do with the truth. I have not entered her DM."

"I have not exchanged any messages with her whatsoever. I don't know where she got those screenshots from."

The NPP politician also detailed his recent conversation with Lopez after her videos went viral and hinted at taking legal action against her.

The TikTok video of Vincent Assafuah responding to Lopez's allegations is below:

Lopez responds to Vincent Assafuah's comments

In response to Vincent Assafuah's latest comments in a TikTok video on Thursday, March 12, 2026, influencer Lopez alleged that the Old Tafo MP had deleted his first messages from their alleged conversations on Instagram.

The influencer stated that she had decided to move on from the matter after the politician distanced himself from her in his public statements.

Vincent Assafuah responds to Lopez's allegations of their past dealings.

She noted that she was not ready to engage in a battle with Assafuah and cited safety concerns following several phone calls from some individuals over the issue.

Lopez also appealed to bloggers to stop hurling insults at the politician over the issue.

The TikTok video of Lopez responding to Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah is below:

Lopez's response to Vincent Assafuah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jlo commented:

"So, you didn’t take any videos or pictures when you guys went out on a date?"

Zida hadir said:

"Girl, I heard you have been served by a lawyer. Stay safe."

AnnXo wrote:

"Why do I feel that the man wants to clear his name and forget the past because he doesn’t want his reputation dragged into the gutter?"

Lopez alleges threats over Vincent Assafuah saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lopez alleged threats she had received on social media over her allegations against Vincent Assafuah.

She claimed that the safety concerns had pushed her to delete her videos about the MP from her TikTok page.

Lopez noted that she had decided to move on with her life and stop speaking about the issue.

