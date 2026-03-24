Ghanaian comedienne Ama Yeboah was spotted cruising in a Mercedes G-Class during her time in South Africa, a moment that quickly caught attention online

She was seen confidently behind the wheel while rapping along to a song, showing a calm and different side that fans rarely get to see

It marked the first time she had been seen driving publicly, and doing it in such a high-end car left many fans impressed with her growth

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Ghanaian TikTok comedian and content creator Ama Yeboah has stirred excitement online after a new video showed her enjoying a calm drive in South Africa, cruising in a Mercedes G-Class while rapping along to a song.

Ama Yeboah shows a new level abroad in the G Class moment. Image credit: Ama Yeboah

Source: TikTok

The short clip, which has been widely shared across social media, captured a different side of the popular creator.

Known for her energetic comedy skits and family-centred content, Ama appeared relaxed and composed behind the wheel, confidently driving through the streets as music played in the background.

For many followers, the moment stood out for a reason beyond the luxury car.

It is believed to be the first time Ama Yeboah has been publicly seen driving, making the sight even more significant to fans who have closely followed her journey from her early days on TikTok to becoming a household name in Ghana’s digital space.

The Mercedes G-Class, often associated with success and status, added another layer to the conversation online.

Fans have been quick to point out how symbolic the moment feels, especially considering her rise through consistent content creation and relatable storytelling.

Ama Yeboah gained recognition for her humorous skits, frequently featuring her mother, Obolo.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Their natural chemistry and everyday Ghanaian experiences helped her build a loyal audience, turning simple ideas into viral content. Over time, she has grown into one of the most influential young creators in the country.

Her appearance in South Africa, confidently behind the wheel of a high-end vehicle, reflects a new phase in her journey.

While the video itself was simple, it carried a quiet sense of progress that many viewers connected with instantly.

Netizens reacted to Ama Yeboah's G-class cruise

Social media reactions have largely been positive, with fans expressing admiration and pride. Some described the moment as inspiring, noting how her growth continues to unfold in ways that feel genuine and well-earned.

Ama Yeboah did not provide any detailed commentary alongside the video, but the visuals alone told a clear story. It was not about making a statement, but rather a glimpse into how far she has come.

As her influence continues to grow, moments like this are likely to keep her audience engaged, not just because of the lifestyle but because of the journey behind it.

Check out some comments below:

Elizabeth commented:

"God should continue to bless you, Queen 🙏🙏🙏❤️."

Democracy commented:

"Ama grab it…..Next year, you are going to be able to afford a Range Rover."

Obaapa_vida commented:

"Go, high sweetheart ❤️❤️."

Owura commented:

"Well done, dear sister 🎊💐."

Neo commented:

"The sky is ur limit."

A video of Ama Yeboah's father surfaces on social media after her appearance on the Delay show with her mother, Obolo. Image credit: DelayTV, @lizzy_56742/TikTok

Source: UGC

Ama Yeboah's father surfaced online

Previously, YEN.com.gh Ama Yeboah opened up about her difficult upbringing on the Delay Show, recalling how her family sometimes survived on cassava and pepper due to poverty.

She told the prominent media personality that things only turned around for their family after she started recording content with her mother, Obolo, in 2023.

Amid the buzz from her interview, a video has surfaced showing her father to the public for the first time, generating reactions among netizens online.

Source: YEN.com.gh