A rare video of the much-talked-about past clash between Ghana and Real Madrid has surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans

According to veteran Ghanaian commentator Joe Lartey, the historic visit by the Spanish giants was the brainchild of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The exhibition match turned into a six-goal thriller, with Madrid’s star-studded side finding a late equaliser to rescue the memorable draw

Rare footage of a historic clash between Ghana and Real Madrid in 1962 has resurfaced, stirring excitement among fans and offering a vivid reminder of one of the country's most iconic sporting moments.

The vintage clip, believed to be from Real Madrid's first visit to Africa, captured a remarkable meeting between a rising African powerhouse and a European giant at the height of its dominance.

A rare video of the historic 1962 match between the Black Stars and Real Madrid in Accra emerges online. Photo credit: @SaddickAdams/X and Gianni Ferrari/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Ghana hosted Real Madrid in Accra

At the time, the Spanish side set the standard in world football, boasting a squad filled with global stars and five Champions League crowns.

For Ghana, the match carried a deeper meaning, and it was more than friendly.

Coming just a few years after independence, as the country looked to announce itself on the global football stage, it was a statement of intent.

According to legendary commentator Joe Lartey, the idea was driven by Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who pushed for the fixture.

Speaking to Kafui Dey in a 2024 interview, shared on YouTube, he explained:

“We were then just beginning to show our strength in football. There was a big debate about whether it was proper for the Black Stars to play against a world-famous club side like Real Madrid because they were champions in Europe and dreaded by opponents.”

The Black Stars vs Real Madrid fixture from 1962 is said to be the brainchild of Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Photo credit: @xghana_/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana holds Real Madrid to memorable draw

On the pitch, the Black Stars rose to the occasion, matching their illustrious opponents stride for stride under coach CK Gyamfi.

Real Madrid, led by icons such as Ferenc Puskás, Francisco Gento and Alfredo Di Stéfano, were pushed to their limits.

The European champions needed a late goal to salvage a 3-3 draw against a fearless Ghanaian side, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

The resurfaced footage has since sparked lively reactions online, with fans reflecting on its significance.

Watch the video on X:

@MPKwarteng_ wrote:

"These were years that Real Madrid was winning Champions League titles. And yet, the Black Stars fiercely drew with them. Indeed, they were the Black Stars then."

@AtindanaVictor1 added:

"Black Stars were black stars then. A whole Real Madrid had to fly to Accra Sports Stadium for a friendly match. That was big."

@1_SirMorale said:

"The funny part is that, this was prime Real Madrid. That squad won 5ucl in a row."

@RkalAce concluded:

"See those trick passes from the Black Stars? That's football at its finest, omg ... Champion Baba Yara."

Beyond the nostalgia, the footage is a reminder of Ghana’s rich football heritage.

It captures a time when the Black Stars stood tall against the very best, earning respect and leaving a lasting mark on the global game.

Ghanaian football legend celebrated in Spain

YEN.com.gh also reported that Rev. Osei Kofi had been celebrated in Spain for his role in Ghana and Real Madrid's 3-3 draw.

The former Asante Kotoko forward was part of the team that held their own against the European giants six decades ago.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh