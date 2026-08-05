Queen Nandi has opened a new chapter in the Kubala saga with claims about her husband’s stay in Kumasi

Her latest post comes at a time when questions around Kubala King’s family, faith and freedom continue to grow

The message has shifted attention from his deportation to a possible legal battle over his current situation

Queen Nandi, the wife of Kubala King, has made fresh claims about her husband’s situation after he was reportedly taken to a rehabilitation facility in Kumasi.

Kubala King’s wife turns to an international lawyer over her husband’s rehab situation. Image credit: @moorishtribe

Source: UGC

In a lengthy TikTok post shared on the Moors Northern Tribe page, Queen Nandi claimed that she had met an international human rights lawyer over what she described as the detention of her husband, King Atehene.

She wrote:

“Yesterday I had a meeting with an international human rights lawyer in regards to the situation of my Lord Husband King Atehene being held against his will in solitary confinement at Winningway Facility in Ghana, Kumasi.”

According to her, the lawyer said there was “overwhelming evidence” that Kubala King had been captured, restrained, assaulted, exorcised and shaved.

Queen Nandi makes legal claim

Queen Nandi also alleged that Kubala King was being denied access to his family.

She claimed that stopping him from speaking to his wife or mentioning his children was a breach of his right to family life.

She further alleged that Kubala King had earlier raised concerns about his brothers while he was in detention in the UK.

Watch the TikTok post below:

Part of her post read:

“During his time in detention in the UK, it is well documented that the King mentioned his 3 brothers, BB, Afro and Jeff being a danger to him and a threat to his life.”

Queen Nandi also claimed there were WhatsApp messages and emails blaming illness in the family on the Kubala Kingdom.

Queen Nandi seeks donations

In the same post, Queen Nandi said the lawyer requested £6,000 to begin the legal process.

She stated:

“However, the international human rights lawyer said I needed to pay a fee of £6,000 to start the process.”

She then appealed to supporters of the Kubala Kingdom to help raise the legal fees.

Queen Nandi’s latest post has sparked mixed reactions online, as the Kubala story continues to unfold following King Atehene’s deportation from Scotland to Ghana.

Kubala Kingdom's office emerges online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Queen Nandi and Asnat from the Kubala Kingdom, who attracted attention with new photos taken in a Ghana-themed room.

The atmosphere of the Ghana-themed office, showcased through the portraits of notable Ghanaian political figures, hints at a deeper cultural connection that could redefine their identity.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh