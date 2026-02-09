Ama Yeboah opened up about her difficult upbringing on the Delay Show, recalling how her family sometimes survived on cassava and pepper due to poverty

She told the prominent media personality that things only turned around for their family after she started recording content with her mother, Obolo, in 2023

Amid the buzz from her interview, a video has surfaced showing her father to the public for the first time, generating reactions among netizens online

A video of Ama Yeboah’s father has resurfaced on social media after the young content creator’s controversial appearance on the Delay Show.

A video of Ama Yeboah's father surfaces on social media after her appearance on the Delay show with her mother, Obolo. Image credit: DelayTV, @lizzy_56742/TikTok

Source: Youtube

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Ama Yeboah, appeared on the high-profile interview show hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, uploaded to her YouTube channel on February 8, 2026.

She was interviewed alongside her mother, Obolo, with the duo sharing the heartbreaking story of their lives before fame.

Ama Yeboah details childhood on Delay's show

Speaking with Delay, the popular TikToker disclosed that her parents had eight children and had very little money to take care of them.

She said on many occasions, they had no money in the house and had to rely on her father, a farmer, bringing produce from the farm to find a way to eat.

"Life was tough financially, most times the only money at home was just 1 Ghana cedis which we would use to buy pepper and cook some cassava because my dad is a farmer, so we had cassava," she said.

Ama Yeboah added that during her school days, she was forced to go out and sell banku with her siblings to make some money before her parents would get some money for her to take to school.

Both Ama Yeboah and Obolo recounted numerous difficult scenarios to illustrate the desperate poverty they went through before she became a star.

The TikToker said she started creating content around 2023 and initially struggled to gain traction until she added Obolo.

“I started creating content in 2023, but it wasn’t working. I told myself I would keep trying. After a while, I added my mom, and I saw a difference. People started commenting that they loved her, so I recruited her full-time,” she said.

The YouTube video of Ama Yeboah on the Delay Show is below.

Ama Yeboah’s father surfaces

Following TikToker Ama Yeboah’s appearance on the Delay Show, a video of her father surfaced on social media.

The content creator’s sister Elizabeth Yeboah, known on TikTok as Eliz Fashion, shared the video of her and their father to TikTok on January 7, 2026.

In the video, Eliz danced to a gospel song as her father stood motionless while appearing busy with his phone.

The TikTok video showing Ama Yeboah’s father is below.

TikToker Ama Yeboah wins the best comedian at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards. Image credit: @amayeboah52

Source: TikTok

Ama Yeboah wins top entertainment award

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Yeboah won the Best Comedian award at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

The popular creator beat out competition from other heavyweights in the category, including Asafo Powers, Ben South, and Comeddybwoy, to the award.

Ama Yeboah expressed her palpable delight to YEN.com.gh in an interview after her impressive victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh