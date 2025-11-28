Ama Yeboah has been duly recognised and honoured at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

She picked up the award for Best Comedian, beating other heavyweights in the category, such as Asafo Powers, Ben South, and Comeddybwoy to the award

She opened up to YEN about her excitement at being recognised and awarded for her work

Ghanaian content creator Ama Yeboah has achieved an enviable feat at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

This comes after she was named the Best Comedian at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

Ama Yeboah wins the best comedian at the YEN 2025 Awards. Photo credit: @amayeboah52/Instagram

Source: TikTok

The talented content creator proved her worth after she fended off competitors such as Ama Pokuaa, Asor Yaa, Asafo Powers, Ben South, and Comeddybwoy (Baby Jet) to win the award.

Reacting to the victory, Ama Yeboah thanked everyone who supported and helped her win the prestigious award. "Thank you so much," she told YEN.com.gh.

The YEN Entertainment Awards, now in its fourth edition, recognises and acknowledges outstanding talent across entertainment and digital media.

Ama Yeboah's profile

Ama Yeboah's rise began in 2024 following the style of content she created, which often centres on everyday life with a humorous twist attached to the content she makes, often featuring her mother.

With over 4 million followers on TikTok and 500,000 followers on Instagram, the young creator went viral in 2024 with content she produced with her mother on a date.

Her love for her mother is one factor that has endeared her to her fans as she warmed hearts online by gifting her mother a brand new phone on her birthday.

She, however, endured a tough start to the month of September after losing one of her close friends and content creator Elvis Akwasi Frimpong, also known as Osanju, with whom she collaborated in many skits.

She her career began, Ama Yeboah has collaborated with other known names in the entertainment industry, such as Dr Likee and other comedy skit makers and actors. Her content has gained world recognition, with many commending her talent.

Notable among them was celebrated musician Nicki Minaj, who posted a video of Ama Yeboah on her Instagram Story after the latter joined an online challenge.

Ama Yeboah crowned Comedian of the Year at the YEN 2025 Awards. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: Original

Winners of the YEN Entertainment Awards

Some other personalities who emerged victorious at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards include popular Ghanaian actor Melvin Dain, who won the Actor of the Year (English) category, Wode Maya, who was crowned Social Media Star (YouTube), and Chef Abbys, who emerged as Social Media Star (TikTok) at the YEN awards.

Additionally, OK Elvis has also been celebrated after emerging as the winner of Social Media Star (Diaspora).

Below are some videos of Ama Yeboah

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah reacts to 2025 YEN Awards

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Queens winger Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah expressed excitement about her nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

Boye-Hlorkah is competing in the Sports Personality of the Year category alongside Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and two other nominees.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she described the nomination as an incredible feeling, especially following her home debut for Ghana.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh