Berla Mundi stirred reactions online after she hinted at her new role connected to national service, leaving many trying to figure out what exactly it would be

The popular broadcaster seemed to have moved beyond the media space, as her message about the Ghana Peace Council sparked curiosity on social media

Berla Mundi's subtle announcement about being linked to the council got people talking, with many eager to understand the full details behind her new path

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has stirred conversations online after hinting at a new role linked to national service.

Berla Mundi causes speculation on social media as she hints at beginning a new journey in public national service. Image credit: Berla Mundi

Source: Instagram

The popular broadcaster, known for her eloquence and strong on-air presence, shared a post on social media that triggered reactions from many.

In a calm but confident tone, she greeted her audience with a message that subtly introduced her as a member of the Ghana Peace Council.

The update, though brief, quickly drew attention from fans and followers who began speculating about her involvement in the public sector.

For many, it marked a significant step away from the broadcaster's usual media space into something that carries as much national importance.

Berla Mundi has built a reputation over the years as one of Ghana’s most respected media figures, hosting major shows and events while maintaining a clean and influential brand.

Her transition into a role connected to peace advocacy and national dialogue appears to align with her personality and voice in the country.

Check out her post on X about the new role below:

What is the Ghana Peace Council's role?

The Ghana Peace Council works to maintain unity by preventing conflicts, mediating disputes, and promoting dialogue among citizens and leaders.

It plays a key role during elections, ensuring calm while also educating the public on peaceful coexistence and national stability.

The council plays a key role in promoting peace, unity, and conflict resolution across the country, especially during sensitive periods such as elections.

Being associated with such a body suggests a level of trust and recognition, even though details about Berla Mundi's exact role remain limited for now.

Many have praised her for stepping beyond her entertainment on-air presence, shared a post on social media that triggered many to contribute to national development.

Nana Aba Anamoah starts new role as brand ambassador for Nexus Global Services. Photo source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi continues to evolve beyond the screen, from commanding attention in studios to now being linked with a national institution.

As conversations continue to build around her latest move, many will be watching closely to see what the future holds for her and how she plans to use her voice in shaping conversations that matter across Ghana.

Nana Aba Anamoah appointed brand ambassador

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that fellow Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has been named brand Ambassador for Nexus Global Services Ltd.

She shared the news of her appointment at the firm, specialising in connecting Africans with advanced medical treatment options both locally and abroad, on social media.

An earlier statement by Nexus Global Services indicated that the decision to bring Nana Aba on board was driven by more than her public profile, with Ghanaians reacting.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh