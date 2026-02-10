Ghanaian content creator Ama Yeboah has recounted her rags-to-riches story of how she used to sell food before going to school

She opened up about her poor upbringing which prompted Deloris Frimpong Manso to start a donation campaign for her

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian TikToker Ama Yeboah and her mom's viral video online

TikTok content creator Ama Yeboah has shared the challenges her family faced before she embarked on her inspiring journey in digital content creation.

The 22-year-old influencer recounted the financial struggles that significantly shaped her early life.

Ghanaian TikToker Ama Yeboah says she used to sell banku and soup to buy her school uniform. Photo credit: @amayeboah.

Source: Instagram

Ama Yeboah talks about selling banku

In a viral video, Ama Yeboah recalled a time when her family's only meal option consisted of boiled cassava paired with spicy pepper, which was shared among her and her seven siblings, along with their parents.

"Life was incredibly tough financially. Most days, the only money we had at home was just 1 Ghana cedi, which we used to buy a bit of pepper to add to some cassava. My dad is a farmer, so we often relied on the cassava he grew," she shared, reflecting on those difficult times with grace.

Ama Yeboah sells banku at dawn

The young TikToker explained that she took matters into her own hands and decide to sell banku and soup in her neighbour before she would go to school.

She explained that this routine continued from junior High School until she reached her second year at the Nkawie Senior High School.

Ama Yeboah narrated that she used the money to buy her basic educational needs until she completed school.

"My mom would get my sisters and me up early each morning to make the banku and soup. We would carry these heavy bowls into town to sell, and that was how I managed to pay for my schooling. I continued this routine from Junior High School until I reached the second year of Senior High School," she reminisced, emphasising the determination that kept her going."

Ama Yeboah and her mom shoot funny videos at their uncompleted house. Photo credit: @amayeboah.

Source: TikTok

Ama Yeboah talks about content creation

Ama Yeboah explained that she started content creation in 2023 but she didn't get any following and engagements under the post.

She got her first viral video when she involved her mom who she affectionately called Obolo and her become a global star in the viral interview on the Delay Show.

"At first, my videos weren’t gaining any traction. I told myself I would persevere. After a while, I included my mom in a video, and that really caught people's attention. The response was overwhelming; viewers loved her spirit, so I decided to make her a regular part of my content," Ama explained.

"Things were incredibly rough, but now, thanks to content creation, life feels a bit easier. I’ve had the chance to meet influential individuals I never imagined I would. Some have even reached out to support me; recently, someone generously funded my trip to Dubai, which I could hardly believe," she shared, visibly moved by the turn of events in her life."

Ama Yeboah talks about her ex-lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about TV host Delay who asked TikToker Ama Yeboah who spoke about her purity in a viral video.

The content creator and her mom were guests on the Delay Show hosted by award-winning Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Some social media users have blasted TV host Delay after the video went viral on YouTube.

