A video circulating on social media shows what appears to be Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's casket on a white pickup truck at the funeral venue

Reports alleged that a hearse carrying the late Kristo Asafo founder's body was intercepted by police in compliance with an Accra High Court injunction

Neither the Kantanka family, the Kristo Asafo Mission, nor the Ghana Police Service officially confirmed whether the casket contained the late Apostle's remains

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A video circulating widely on social media has added fresh uncertainty to the already contentious funeral proceedings of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, with many online claiming the casket seen at the burial venue was empty.

Video of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s casket arrival at the funeral grounds surfaces amid hearse interception reports. Image credit: Kantanka TV, Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

The footage shows a white pickup truck carrying a casket draped entirely in a large cloth, surrounded by mourners and onlookers.

Because the cloth obscured the casket completely, viewers could not determine its contents, prompting widespread speculation on social media platforms.

Claims of intercepted hearse fuel speculation

The claims of an empty casket follow reports that a hearse transporting the body of the late engineer and Kristo Asafo Mission founder was stopped by police while en route to the burial grounds.

The interception was said to comply with an interim injunction issued by the Accra High Court, which temporarily suspended the planned funeral amid a legal dispute over who holds the authority to organise his final rites.

Reports further claimed the body was returned to the mortuary following the stop.

The combination of those earlier reports and the new video prompted many Ghanaians to question whether the casket present at the funeral venue in Gomoa Mpota actually contained the late Apostle's remains.

Funeral proceeds amid court injunction

Despite the unresolved questions, funeral activities continued at Gomoa Mpota, where family members, church members, and mourners gathered to honour the renowned inventor, industrialist and spiritual leader.

No official statement addressing the speculation had been released by the Kantanka family, the Kristo Asafo Mission, or the Ghana Police Service at the time of publishing. As such, claims that the casket was empty remain unverified.

The Instagram video showing the casket is below.

Akofena's mother's old video on successor resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's mother sharing a prophecy the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka gave her about his successor before his birth resurfaced.

The mother disclosed that Kantanka told her she was going to give birth to the promising child, sharing some signs the businessman unveiled that she claimed her son portrayed.

The resurfaced video came after Sarah Adwoa Safo was shot and Akofena was installed as the new leader amid a family dispute that had arisen following the death of Apostle Safo Kantanka.

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Source: YEN.com.gh