American singer John Legend has stormed social media to celebrate her daughter as he marked her 10th birthday

The famous singer shared a beautiful daddy-daughter moment with Luna Simone, who happens to be his eldest child

Birthday wishes have poured in from fans of the award-winning artist John Legend, with some raining blessings on her

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American singer and songwriter John Legend has melted hearts as he celebrated his daughter Luna Simone's birthday.

John Legend melts hearts as he celebrates his daughter’s birthday in grand style. Image credit: John Legend

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on April 20, the award-winning musician shared an adorable photo displaying a lovely father-daughter moment.

Luna Simone, who was in a white attire and looking all grown, posed for the camera, flaunting her beauty.

Captioning the image, John Legend wrote:

“Our baby girl is 10.”

The short yet powerful birthday message from John Legend triggered massive reactions on social media as his fans thronged the comments section to wish Luna Simone a happy birthday.

The Facebook post by John Legend is below

Reactions as John Legend celebrates daughter's birthday

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the American artist stormed social media to mark his daughter’s birthday.

Dahlia Sampson wrote:

“Happy Birthday, Baby Girl. I hope God continues to bless you and keep you safe.”

Sandra wrote:

“She is adorable!! Happy birthday, Luna 😍🎂.”

Sandy Setty wrote:

“She is very beautiful.Happy Birthday many beautiful blessings as you grow up. May your wishes come true, enjoy your day and all year. 🎊🎉🎂🥳🎁🎈🤗❤️.”

Annie Smith wrote:

“So adorable 💗stay as long as possible!!”

Loyd Williams wrote:

“Happy 10th Birthday, princess! Blessings! Have fun on your day! 🎂🍨🎁🥳.”

Samuel wrote:

"Such a lovely girl. Happy birthday to our mini rock star. Enjoy your new age."

John Legend and Shatta Wale's music collaboration

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has sparked excitement on social media after announcing an upcoming collaboration with American music icon John Legend.

The self-proclaimed African dancehall king shared a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 12, 2026, informing his legion of Shatta Movement fans that he had landed a collaboration for the ages.

He posted the artwork of the single with John Legend, titled Ain’t Nobody, and expressed excitement at the latest accomplishment in his career.

The announcement by Shatta Wale sparked jubilation amongst his loyal Shatta Movement fans, with many taking to the comments section of the post to express their pride and joy.

The Facebook post of Shatta Wale announcing his collaboration with John Legend is below:

Shatta Wale causes a stir as he bags a collaboration with the American singer, John Legend. Image credit: Shatta Movement Fans

Source: Facebook

John Legend and wife sell their mansion

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, his wife, relisted their plush Beverly Hills mansion for $17.85 million after a deal to sell the property fell through.

Rihanna once owned the magnificent three-storey mansion, which spans over 8,250 square feet and is located in one of the most well-known zip codes in America.

The property has six bedrooms, a theatre, a jacuzzi, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private glam area, and a private gym.

Source: YEN.com.gh