Ghanaian young star Fotocopy’s mother has surfaced online in tears, in an emotional video that has sparked concern and widespread discussion across social media platforms

The video has caused a stir online as fans have been trying to understand the reasons behind the mother’s emotional state, with reactions pouring in from concerned viewers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian young musician Fotocopy celebrated his birthday in a vibrant, star-studded gospel event, highlighting his growing success in music

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The mother of Fotocopy, Ghana’s youngest musician, has appeared online in an emotional video that has drawn significant attention.

The mother of one of Ghana’s youngest musicians, Fotocopy, surfaces online crying. Image credit: Fotocopy/X, Theresathess/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video posted on her official page, @theresathess, she was seen visibly emotional as she wiped tears from her face with her palm. The clip captured a moment of deep distress, with her struggling to contain her emotions.

A gospel song played in the background of the video, carrying a message of faith and encouragement in God during difficult moments. The song’s tone contrasted with her emotional state, adding to the mood of the scene.

The video has since generated widespread reactions online, with many fans expressing concern and trying to understand the reason behind her emotional breakdown.

Within less than 16 hours of being posted, the video had attracted about 6,540 likes and 243 comments on TikTok, reflecting the level of engagement and concern it has sparked among viewers.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Fotocopy’s mother’s video sparks reactions online

Fans and loved ones have flooded the comments section of the woman’s video, expressing concern and sharing their thoughts. Below are some of their reactions.

Pretty pee indicated:

"Ah, marriage... Just stay in it as if you're not really in it, and everything will be fine."

Black Diamond 💎 (ORIGINAL) shard:

"Marriage is not for the weak; it is well."

Maameee💕😌 wrote:

"So now everything someone posts is about marriage?"

Destiny commented:

"Eiiii, things are happening in people’s houseooo."

Diamondshee🌹 shared:

"Oh sis, sorry, okay God strength you 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Bumblebee’s Wife 🍆🍑 added:

"Eeii maame divorce him and have your peace of mind wai cos I’m scared for life 🥺🥺."

Deguy Gh asked:

"Oh, mommy, what happened 🥺🥺🥺."

Ghanaian gospel stars Obaapa Christy and Empress Gifty attend Fotocopy's birthday celebration. Photo source: Instagram/Fotocopymusic, Instagram/ZionFelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Fotocopy celebrates birthday in grand style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian young musician Kallai Nana Qwaachi, popularly known as Fotocopy, celebrated his birthday this year with a vibrant, star-studded gospel event.

The award-winning 11-year-old star forayed into music at age just seven, following in the footsteps of his father, a former highlife musician.

Fotocopy has, since his debut in 2021, earned over 20 music awards and built a towering reputation enough to score a collaboration with Shatta Wale.

Source: YEN.com.gh