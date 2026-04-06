Shatta Wale finally responded after many kept asking how much he allegedly spent to secure a feature from American singer John Legend, and his answer has now sparked fresh reactions online

Instead of dropping any amount, the Ghanaian musician used the moment to send a bigger message about investment, ambition, and what it really takes to create music at the highest level

His statement has now opened up another conversation about how far some Ghanaian artistes are willing to go to place their craft on the global map and build a lasting legacy

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has finally addressed one of the questions many fans have been asking ever since he teamed up with American singer John Legend on his song Ain’t Nobody.

Shatta Wale says greatness comes at a price after John Legend feature. Image credit: johnlegend, shattawale

Source: Instagram

The award-winning artist made it clear that working with a global star like John Legend did not come cheap, but for him, it was an investment he was fully prepared to make.

In a statement shared online, Shatta Wale said people keep asking how much he paid for the feature, but they should understand that “great music costs money” and he is always ready to invest in greatness.

His words have quickly stirred reactions on social media, with many fans praising his boldness and ambition.

Others also saw it as a reminder that building a global sound often comes with a serious financial commitment, especially when international collaborations are involved.

Shatta Wale clarified John Legend's collaboration

Shatta Wale went on to explain that the collaboration was not just about money or hype.

According to him, the bigger picture was to create something powerful that connects Africa to the world.

He added that the move was also about impact, legacy, and proving that Ghanaian music can stand proudly on the same stage with some of the biggest names in the world.

For many music lovers, the statement reflects the mindset Shatta Wale has carried throughout his career.

Over the years, he has consistently positioned himself as one of the few Ghanaian musicians willing to think beyond the local market and push his brand internationally, no matter the cost.

Check out the TikTok post below:

His collaboration with John Legend remains one of the biggest cross-continent links in his catalogue, and his latest comments have only reignited conversations around the sacrifices artists make behind the scenes to deliver world-class music.

Whether fans agree with the cost or not, one thing is clear from Shatta Wale’s message: he believes greatness is expensive, and he is not afraid to pay for it if it helps take Ghanaian music further.

The Dancehall artist Shatta Wale details how he landed his collaboration with the American artist, John Legend. Image credit: Umghana

Source: Instagram

How Shatta Wale landed John Legend collaboration

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has disclosed how he secured his collaboration with the American singer, John Legend.

The musician had earlier sparked excitement among his fans as he announced his team-up with the US icon.

Shatta Wale's joint performance with John Legend has sparked reactions on social media, as music lovers shared comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh