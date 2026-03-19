Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has disclosed how he secured his collaboration with the American singer, John Legend

The musician had earlier sparked excitement among his fans as he announced his team-up with the US icon

Shatta Wale's joint performance with John Legend has sparked reactions on social media, as music lovers shared comments

Ghanaian award-winning dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known for his stage name Shatta Wale, has finally detailed how he bagged his collaboration with John Legend in his new single.

The Dancehall artist Shatta Wale details how he landed his collaboration with the American artist, John Legend. Image credit: Umghana

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the Shatta Movement president took to his official social media platforms to inform his die-hard fans of his teamwork with the American singer.

Shatta shared the artwork for the song titled ‘Ain’t Nobody’, expressing his excitement at the latest accomplishment in his career.

“Ain’t Nobody”, dropping officially on March 20! Shatta Movement I got this beautiful RnB mixed with Reggae sound for you from our own brother from another mother “JOHN LEGEND” #SM4LYF #GODISHERE,” he wrote.

The announcement from the “On God” hitmaker triggered a stir on social media as many music lovers commended him.

The Facebook post of Shatta Wale is below:

How Shatta Wale landed John Legend collaboration

In a TikTok Live session with his fans, Shatta Wale opened up on how his team-up was made possible.

According to him, while many are anticipating the release of the song, others might be wondering how John Legend agreed to feature in his song, but all he could say was that it was God who did it.

“I know people are like, how did Shatta Wale get John Legend on his song?’ It is God because I am not a special artist, and so for such a big artist to collaborate with me, I will say it's God,” he said.

The TikTok video of Shatta Wale is below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale John Legend's collaboration

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Shatta Wale detailed how he got John Legend to feature in his new song.

Sylvester Boadu wrote:

“Ghana, let us respect Shatta Wale. He has taken Ghana to the top. I always pray for more life for Shatta Wale.”

Kophi wrote:

“Forever loving King Shatta Wale. Long live the legend of our time, God bless you for the advice you give to the youth. SM for life.”

Aba wrote:

“This song made me cry. John, may Almighty Allah bless you for this collaboration.”

Lifo wrote:

“Dancehall KING, no denial. You give us hope when we feel low. King of the street. We are grateful for everything.”

Ben wrote:

“I love this. It is a big win for Ghana. This is what we want from our artist. This is a great collaboration soon. Ghanaian artists will soon bag Grammy awards.”

The Ghanaian artist, Shatta Wale announced his new single with the American singer, John Legend. Image credit: Shatta Wale, John Legend

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie collaboration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy expressed willingness to collaborate with Sarkodie and Shatta Wale for a joint performance in the future.

However, he argued that chasing a headline-grabbing joint performance at the expense of individual artistic development was the wrong priority.

The collaboration between the three artists sparked a massive reaction on social media, with the singer's fans sharing their opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh