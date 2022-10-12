Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have relisted their plush Beverly Hills mansion for $17.85 million after a deal to sell the property fell through

Rihanna once owned the magnificent three-storey mansion, which spans over 8,250 square feet and is located in one of the most well-known zip codes in America

The property has six bedrooms, a theatre, a jacuzzi, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private glam area, and a private gym

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have relisted their opulent Beverly Hills property for close to $18 million after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through due to Chrissy's contentious 2021 internet bullying issue.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Beverly Hills mansion. Photo credit: ToddGoodman

Source: UGC

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen purchased the residence for $14.1 million in 2016 and stayed there until July 2021. However, the couple relisted the residence for a staggering $17.85 million when a prior contract to sell the house fell through.

The living room. Photo credit: ToddGoodman

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The house features a showroom-style closet and a personal glam area. It has a theatre, a gym, a heated pool, and a jacuzzi. The home has an exquisite staircase leading to guest rooms and a family room/office area with breathtaking views.

The property has a theatre. Photo credit: ToddGoodman

Source: UGC

The property also has a chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances where Chrissy Teigen spent most of her time working on her cookbook series, Cravings.

The property has a gym. Photo credit: ToddGoodman

Source: UGC

One unique thing about the property is that the patterned ceiling in the living room of the Beverly Hills mansion was hand-carved and brought over from Thailand to celebrate Teigen's family's Southeast Asian heritage.

Coleen And Wayne Rooney Sell Off Their Cheshire Mansion In the UK For £3.7 Million

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how former Manchester United football star Wayne Rooney and his wife sold off their opulent Cheshire mansion for £3.7 million. The Rooney family relocated to a larger mansion in the Cheshire area earlier this year and placed the old house up for sale.

The five-bedroom house cost the couple £1.5 million, and they owned it for 15 years. With a net worth of over $170 million, the former football star is among the world's wealthiest football players.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh