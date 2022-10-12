John Legend and Wife Put Their Beverly Hills Mansion Up For Sale Again For $17.85m After Failing To Sell It
- Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have relisted their plush Beverly Hills mansion for $17.85 million after a deal to sell the property fell through
- Rihanna once owned the magnificent three-storey mansion, which spans over 8,250 square feet and is located in one of the most well-known zip codes in America
- The property has six bedrooms, a theatre, a jacuzzi, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private glam area, and a private gym
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have relisted their opulent Beverly Hills property for close to $18 million after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through due to Chrissy's contentious 2021 internet bullying issue.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen purchased the residence for $14.1 million in 2016 and stayed there until July 2021. However, the couple relisted the residence for a staggering $17.85 million when a prior contract to sell the house fell through.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The house features a showroom-style closet and a personal glam area. It has a theatre, a gym, a heated pool, and a jacuzzi. The home has an exquisite staircase leading to guest rooms and a family room/office area with breathtaking views.
The property also has a chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances where Chrissy Teigen spent most of her time working on her cookbook series, Cravings.
One unique thing about the property is that the patterned ceiling in the living room of the Beverly Hills mansion was hand-carved and brought over from Thailand to celebrate Teigen's family's Southeast Asian heritage.
Coleen And Wayne Rooney Sell Off Their Cheshire Mansion In the UK For £3.7 Million
In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how former Manchester United football star Wayne Rooney and his wife sold off their opulent Cheshire mansion for £3.7 million. The Rooney family relocated to a larger mansion in the Cheshire area earlier this year and placed the old house up for sale.
Jackie Appiah joins Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell & other A-listers to own a Christian Dior bag with her name tag
The five-bedroom house cost the couple £1.5 million, and they owned it for 15 years. With a net worth of over $170 million, the former football star is among the world's wealthiest football players.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh