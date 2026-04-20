Ghanaian entrepreneur Sarah Lawson has celebrated her big success at Dulcie Boateng's Porials Pitch in Accra

Lawson showcased her impressive sales, posting videos of stacks of cash on her Instagram page

Social media users have reacted with mixed feelings on cash visibility and business transparency, with some asking about taxes

Sarah Lawson, a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, has shown off stacks of cash she made at the Porials Pitch in Accra.

The Porials Pitch is a major annual shopping festival in Accra, Ghana, founded and led by entrepreneur and social media influencer Dulcie Boateng.

Started in 2024, the event is designed to bridge the gap between online brands and physical shoppers, primarily featuring small and medium-sized businesses.

Sarah Lawson was one of the many vendors at the 2026 edition, held at GHUD Park, near the Accra Mall on Saturday, April 18-19.

After the event, Lawson took to her Instagram page to share her success, indicating she sold out all the items in her stock.

In her video, she showed about seven bundles of GH₵100 notes and two bundles of GH₵200 (which would amount to about GH₵110,000) in her hand, with a bunch of cash in a suitcase nearby.

Other parts of the video showed many customers clamouring to buy from her at her stand.

Sharing the video, she thanked God, Dulcie, and her customers for the patronage.

"Porials Pitch was a Huge Success👏👏 My customers showed up and showed out!!! I was sold out!!👏👏 Thank Youu Jehovah, thank You Jesus, Thank You Holy Spirit. thank You Dulcie 👏👏👏 I am grateful 👏," she said.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Sarah Lawson's Porials Pitch success

tees_luxurycollections said:

"Congratulations, sis 😍😍😍 Dear God, my own is May 1st and 2nd at Legon City Mall, please come through just like this 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

narh_madrid_hub said:

"Congratulations, but showing cash on camera is not good advice, especially when you are a businesswoman. My dear, for your own safety."

atror_rich said:

"GRA are you seeing this. How much tax are they paying."

kanunwankwo said:

"NO TAXES WERE PAID 😂😂😂 I love Ghana 🇬🇭."

timpoalbert said:

"@sarah_lawsonstl Have you paid your tax per 📦 sold? GRA is watching."

thomaslwandile said:

"@sarah_lawsonstl is one of the most successful female Entrepreneurs in Ghana."

mr_styles_007_ said:

"Now I know that fake things sell faster than real-name brands' clothes, shoes and bags in Ghana..."

Source: YEN.com.gh