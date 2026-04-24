Jim Iyke: Nollywood Actor Opens Up on Internal Sabotage in Movie Industry
Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has identified internal sabotage as the major challenge confronting the Nigerian movie industry.
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Speaking in an interview with BBC, Jim Iyke said if he could change one thing about Nollywood, it would be to purge saboteurs from the industry.
"Is there is one thing I would love to change about Nollywood, it would be to purge saboteurs from the industry. The industry is full of saboteurs. They can't help themselves. They need therapy," he said.
The actor said his proudest moment as an actor was when his son commended his performance and called him a "genius."
He said his son's commendation moved him so deeply that he went into the bathroom to cry.
Jim Iyke also named Kate Henshaw as the actress he enjoys working with the most.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh