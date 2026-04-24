Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has identified internal sabotage as the major challenge confronting the Nigerian movie industry.

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Speaking in an interview with BBC, Jim Iyke said if he could change one thing about Nollywood, it would be to purge saboteurs from the industry.

"Is there is one thing I would love to change about Nollywood, it would be to purge saboteurs from the industry. The industry is full of saboteurs. They can't help themselves. They need therapy," he said.

The actor said his proudest moment as an actor was when his son commended his performance and called him a "genius."

He said his son's commendation moved him so deeply that he went into the bathroom to cry.

Jim Iyke also named Kate Henshaw as the actress he enjoys working with the most.

Source: YEN.com.gh