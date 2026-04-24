Businessman RNAQ has denied allegations of assaulting his ex-wife, Joana, calling them baseless

An emotional video of Joana Quaye surfaced amid their divorce, alleging domestic abuse during her marriage to RNAQ

However, RNAQ claimed the video was misrepresentative and part of a coordinated effort to tarnish his reputation

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Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, widely known as RNAQ, has strongly denied allegations that he physically assaulted his former wife, Joana.

In a video interview, he insisted the accusations are baseless and part of a coordinated effort to damage his reputation.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) denies ever assaulting his ex-wife, Joana, after the viral video. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Video alleging RNAQ's assault on Joana emerges

A video emerged online showing the face of Joana Quaye (née Coffie), the wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, also known as RNAQ, after being allegedly battered by her husband during their time together.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed Joana in a visibly emotional state, wearing a patterned top and a beaded necklace.

She appeared to be crying, with tears running down her face and slightly smudged eye makeup. Her expression suggests distress or sadness, and she rests her head on one hand, as if overwhelmed or exhausted.

At a point in the video, which was supposedly filmed during her time as the wife of RNAQ, she puckers up her mouth to show bruises.

While Joana is not heard speaking in the video, an inscription on it indicates that it was recorded after she was allegedly assaulted by RNAQ, and the bruises were the result of the physical attack.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ')s wife, Joana Quaye, appeals the High Court's ruling on their divorce. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The video followed a petition from Joana's lawyers to the IGP for updates on Joana's domestic violence complaint against RNAQ.

RNAQ claims assault video is a scheme

However, speaking on The Delay Show hosted by media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, Quaye flatly rejected any suggestion of domestic abuse.

"I can't even beat my children, not to mention beat my wife. I have never beaten my wife before," he said.

A video circulating on social media has been widely linked to the abuse claims. While Quaye acknowledged seeing the footage, he questioned both its authenticity and the motives behind its circulation.

"There is a clear agenda for me. I don't know where they got that video from," he said.

He explained that digital tools today make it easy to fabricate or misrepresent visual evidence. He also noted that he does not appear in the footage, a fact he said undermines its credibility as evidence of wrongdoing.

Quaye also expressed frustration at what he described as the public's willingness to accept the allegations without scrutiny.

"Anyone who believed her by watching that video where I did not show up and made a conclusion has made a great injustice to me," he said.

He maintained that he has never abused any woman and insisted the allegations are entirely without merit.

Watch the Facebook video below:

RNAQ's kids' rich lifestyle emerges amid divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing the luxurious lifestyle of RNAQ's children had emerged amid the divorce settlement.

The video capturing private jet moments and fun moments of the children came after their mother had appealed a High Court ruling.

Source: YEN.com.gh