Ghanaian gospel musician, Cee, resurfaced on TikTok after years away from music, stirring reactions from fans who say they have missed her

Her song Awurade Asem played in the background, bringing back memories from her peak gospel days

The video showed her calm and relaxed in the USA, sparking talk about a possible return to music

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Ghanaian gospel musician Cynthia Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Cee, has resurfaced online, stirring emotions among fans who have long missed her presence in the music scene.

Gospel musician and Mentor fame Cee draws reactions with her transformation in the US. Image credit: Cee Music, The Vaultz News

Source: TikTok

The singer, who has been away from the spotlight for several years, shared a simple TikTok post that quickly gained attention.

In the video, Cee appeared calm and relaxed, offering a rare glimpse into her current life in the United States.

What made the post stand out was the music playing in the background.

Cee Awurade Asem's song sparks reactions

Her popular gospel song Awurade Asem accompanied the photo, instantly bringing back memories for listeners who once connected deeply with her sound.

The song, which remains one of her most loved works, added a strong sense of nostalgia to the moment.

Cee first rose to prominence after her appearance on TV3 Mentor, where her powerful vocals made her stand out.

Check out her TikTok post below:

She went on to build a reputation as one of the notable voices in Ghana’s gospel music space, with songs that carried both emotional depth and spiritual meaning.

Her decision to step away from mainstream music left a noticeable gap for listeners who had grown attached to her unique style.

Over time, she focused more on her personal life, leaving behind music that continued to resonate with many even in her absence.

Netizens reacted to Cee's resurfacing

This recent TikTok appearance may not signal a full return to music, but it has certainly reignited conversations about her legacy. For many, it served as a reminder of the impact she once had and the connection her music created.

Across social media, the reaction was clear. Many expressed how much they had missed her music and presence over the years.

The post quickly turned into a reflection point, as fans revisited a time when her songs were a regular part of their daily lives and worship routines.

As the reactions continue to grow, one thing is certain. Cee’s voice and influence still hold a place in the hearts of many who have followed her journey over the years.

Check out some comments below:

Kudus' girlfriend commented:

"I was always the leader during church choreography 😂. We used this song though, aww, I miss Junior Youth (JY).🥰🥰."

Voice Fragrances commented:

"Your voice 😩😩😩, I love your music, and you're growing beautifully🥰❤️."

Malaika commented:

"Wow, we really miss you, may you be great."

Mercy Donfeh commented:

"Much love, my lovely sister, I love you so much, because from the beginning TV3 program you still have a powerful voice ❤️♥️♥️🥰🥰🥰."

Miss Eliel commented:

"We used to dance to this song in church every Sunday 😂💔."

Gospel singer Brother Adu Patrick resurfaces in Canada and shows off his life as a tow truck driver. Photo source: Osahene Akwasi Adu, @oseikuffour90/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Adu Patrick's life in Ghana and relocation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Brother Adu Patrick has resurfaced in Canada, many years after moving abroad for greener pastures.

In a video, the gospel musician caught up with another Ghanaian man in the middle of the streets.

Brother Adu Patrick also showed off his profession as a truck driver in Canada, garnering reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh