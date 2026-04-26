J.E Sarpong has backed Antoine Semenyo to enjoy a trophy-filled future at Manchester City and shine at the 2026 World Cup

Semenyo is tipped to win three trophies in half a season as City continue their resurgence following a turbulent 2024/25 campaign

The Ghanaian striker has produced 18 goals across all competitions this season for Manchester City and Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo was not in action in Man City's FA Cup semi-final win against Southampton on Sunday

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Veteran Ghana Premier League coach J.E Sarpong has praised Antoine Semenyo and believes the forward is only beginning what could become a trophy-filled spell at Manchester City.

Semenyo moved to City from AFC Bournemouth in January and is already on the verge of winning three trophies in just half a season after Guardiola’s side reached the 2026 FA Cup final.

Semenyo receives a strong backing to shine at Manchester City and the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Richard Sellers, Man City

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sarpong believes the 26-year-old has all the tools needed to become one of Ghana’s biggest stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“He has joined one of the best clubs in the world, and this is where champions are made,” Sarpong said.

“If he keeps working hard, listens to the coach and stays hungry, he can win many more trophies with Manchester City.”

Semenyo’s dream Man City season alive

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup final after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Southampton FC at Wembley on Sunday, April 25.

According to City Extra, the 2023 Champions League winners dominated possession for long spells but struggled to break down Southampton.

The underdogs even took the lead as Finn Azaz curled home late in the second half to give Southampton the lead, according to a BBC report.

However, Guardiola’s side responded like champions. Jérémy Doku quickly levelled the score before Nico González struck the winner from distance to complete the turnaround.

Although Antoine Semenyo was not part of the matchday squad, City’s victory keeps alive the possibility of an extraordinary debut campaign for the Ghana international.

He has already won the 2026 EFL Cup after City defeated Arsenal FC 2-0 in March, while the club also remains firmly in the Premier League title race.

That means Semenyo could finish the season with three domestic trophies only months after arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City's Antoine Semenyo is one of Ghana's best players heading to the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo set to shine at World Cup

Meanwhile, Sarpong believes such success would also boost Ghana’s hopes for the 2026 World Cup.

“When players compete at the highest level every week, the national team benefits,” he added.

“Semenyo winning trophies and learning under Pep Guardiola is great news for Ghana. It can help him become a leader for the Black Stars at the World Cup.”

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko head coach also urged the attacker to stay focused despite growing attention.

“This is the time to stay humble and keep improving. If he does that, he will shine for both club and country.”

Semenyo rises in EPL goal involvement chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh noted that Antoine Semenyo has climbed to third place in the Premier League for goal involvements this season, underlining his growing influence in England’s top flight.

Erling Haaland, Semenyo’s Manchester City teammate, leads the chart, continuing to impress with his goals and assists despite occasional injury setbacks.

Source: YEN.com.gh