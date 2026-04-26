Jürgen Klopp’s potential appointment as Real Madrid manager reportedly faced internal resistance, with some senior players unconvinced by the idea

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior were both said to have reservations about Klopp taking over at the Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid’s poor season and Champions League exit increased the likelihood of a new coach arriving next season

Jürgen Klopp’s potential appointment as Real Madrid manager is reportedly facing resistance from within the dressing room, with some players unconvinced by the move.

The former Liverpool boss has been strongly linked with a return to management as he considers stepping away from his current role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

Why Vinicius and Mbappe dont want Jurgen Klopp as Real Madrid new manager

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s season has been far from smooth, following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso earlier this year after defeat to FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Even before Alonso’s exit, reports suggested unrest within the squad, with players unhappy over certain tactical decisions and team selections.

The club moved quickly to appoint Álvaro Arbeloa as head coach, although uncertainty remained over whether his role was temporary or permanent—and results have done little to ease concerns.

Los Blancos now find themselves nine points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race and were recently knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich. That defeat has only strengthened expectations that a new manager will take charge next season.

Amid this backdrop, Klopp has reportedly reached an “agreement in principle” to become the next head coach at the Santiago Bernabéu once the campaign ends. However, internal opposition could complicate matters.

Mbappe, Vinicius against Klopp appointment

According to reports in Spain, Kylian Mbappé is not in favour of Klopp’s appointment, and he is now said to have been joined by teammate Vinícius Júnior in opposing the move. The reports claim there is a general lack of enthusiasm within the club for the German’s arrival.

It is also suggested that Mbappé would prefer Didier Deschamps to take over, given their strong relationship from their time together with the France national football team.

Why Vinícius and Mbappé Are Against Klopp Becoming Real Madrid Manager

Source: Getty Images

The French forward is reportedly seeking stability and a familiar environment to perform at his best, with concerns that Klopp’s intense and demanding style may not align with his vision for the team.

Vinícius Júnior’s reservations are said to be more tactical. Klopp’s approach, which relies heavily on pressing, off-the-ball work, and collective defensive responsibility, is believed to raise doubts for the Brazilian winger.

As a result, what initially appeared to be a straightforward move for Klopp is now becoming increasingly complicated, with internal dynamics at Real Madrid potentially playing a decisive role in the final decision.

Can Mbappe win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez predicted that Kylian Mbappe could win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, citing his prolific form with 40 goals across all competitions.

However, with the La Liga giants failing to reach the Champions League semi-finals, questions now remain over whether the French star can still claim football’s top individual prize later in the year.

Source: YEN.com.gh