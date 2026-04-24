The 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) is set for May 9 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

Concerns over venue availability have been addressed as organisers promise a memorable night for music fans

High-profile artistes like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have confirmed performances, generating buzz on social media

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The 2026 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will be held on Saturday, May 9, at the Palms Convention Centre inside the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, with the ceremony set to begin at 7 PM.

Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026 Slated for May 9 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

Source: Instagram

The venue announcement comes after concerns that organisers had been unable to secure a suitable location for this year's edition, following reports that previously used venues were unavailable due to ongoing renovation works.

While the Palms Convention Centre is considered smaller than venues that have typically hosted the TGMAs, organisers have sought to reassure fans, describing the event as Ghana's biggest music celebration and pledging to deliver a memorable night for key players across the country's music industry.

The official event flyer features some of Ghana's biggest names in music, including Sarkodie, Black Sherif, MOLIY, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Piesie Esther, Medikal, Kweku Smoke, and Diana Hamilton.

Organisers have also ramped up excitement on social media, urging fans to "tell your crew, pick your faves, and get ready to scream your lungs out."

The event is backed by a roster of sponsors, including Telecel Ghana, Guinness Ghana, TV3 Ghana, KPMG, and British Council.

Source: YEN.com.gh