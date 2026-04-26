IShowSpeed could not hide his nostalgia as he reflected on his brief but memorable stay in Ghana while continuing his global adventures

The American streamer sang the viral “Kurya Kurya, Kurjenjen” tune, a song that gained popularity during his visit to the shea butter museum

Fans, particularly Ghanaians, flooded the comment section, thrilled by the lasting impression the country has had on him

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, a Creative Arts tutor highlighted how culture and fame can leave a deep and enduring impact on individuals

IShowSpeed, known in private life as Darren Watkins Jr, has once again brought Ghana into global conversation after fondly recalling his visit to the country during his latest travel adventures.

The 21-year-old streamer was recently spotted enjoying a boat ride with his crew in the clear waters of Grenada.

IShowSpeed Reminisces About Ghana, Sings ‘Kurya Kurya’ Shea Butter Song

Source: Getty Images

Speed relives Ghanaian experience, sings 'Kurya Kurya'

Amid the fun on the Caribbean island, his mind drifted back to Ghana, where he experienced one of the most talked-about moments of his African tour.

In a clip shared online and seen by YEN.com.gh, Speed surprised fans when he suddenly broke into the popular 'Kurya Kurya, Kurjenjen' chant while rubbing shea butter on his body.

The moment quickly sparked reactions, especially from Ghanaian viewers who recognised the cultural reference instantly.

Watch the video, as shared on X:

The song became widely known during his visit to Ghana, when he toured a shea butter facility run by Ghanaian entrepreneur and model Hamamat Montia.

At the time, he was treated to a traditional massage using shea butter, a moment that quickly went viral across social media.

Watch Speed's moment at the shea butter museum in Ghana, as shared on X:

That experience appears to have stayed with him. While in Grenada, the simple act of using shea butter triggered memories of Ghana, prompting him to sing the tune again. It was a clear sign of how strongly the visit impacted him.

The 'Kurya Kurya, Kurjenjen' chant, rooted in Northern Ghanaian tradition, is a call-and-response-style song often performed during communal work.

It has since gained wider attention online after being associated with Speed’s visit.

Fans react to Speed singing 'Kurya Kurya'

Ghanaian social media users quickly reacted to Speed's latest throwback moment. Many said it showed how deeply the experience had stayed with him. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions on X:

@nancybrewgh iterated:

“President Mahama was right.”

@PSG_Rick added:

“He'll never forget that experience from the shea butter museum.”

@Omec_Gh shared a similar sentiment:

“Speed won’t forget Ghana anytime soon, walahi.”

@Elormonline summed it up:

“It’s implanted in his brain.”

IShowSpeed Reminisces About Ghana, Sings ‘Kurya Kurya’ Shea Butter Song. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Creative Arts tutor reacts to Speed's 'Kurya' moment

Creative Arts tutor at St Peter's Lutheran School, Solomon Atiase, also weighed in on the moment, linking it to the power of cultural expression. He told YEN.com.gh in an interview:

"The Bible says out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh, and I reckon that out of the abundance of time the gentleman [iShowSpeed] spent at the shea butter museum left an unforgettable impression on him.

"As a Creative Arts tutor this highlights the relevance of creative arts education in schools, where learners are taught how culture, music, and storytelling can shape identity, preserve heritage, and influence global audiences.

"And considering how famous Speed is and the millions that interact with his content, this singular act of effortlessly singing the 'Kurya Kurya' song has placed Ghana in the minds of millions of people, who for nothing at all will want to explore the nation because of this."

Speed has previously claimed Ghanaian ancestry through his maternal line and was later granted a Ghanaian passport during a visit in early 2026.

He was also given the honorary name “Barima Kofi Akufo” in recognition of his connection to the country.

He is currently continuing his Caribbean tour, with recent stops including Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago, but his Ghana memories clearly remain close to him.

IShowSpeed executes backflip at Black Stars Gate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed turned the Black Star Gate into a lively spectacle upon his arrival in Ghana.

He climbed a structure at the landmark, executed a clean backflip, and capped it off with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuu” celebration.

Source: YEN.com.gh