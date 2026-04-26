A Champions League exit has shifted the Ballon d’Or narrative, leaving one superstar’s fate now hinging on a much bigger stage

Incredible numbers may not be enough this time, as the race for football’s biggest prize takes a dramatic new twist

With Mbappe's club dreams shattered, the spotlight now turns to international glory in what could define the Ballon d’Or race

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Kylian Mbappé’s hopes of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or now appear increasingly dependent on success with the France national team, especially after Real Madrid CF were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Despite that setback, the French forward’s individual form remains outstanding, having scored 40 goals across all competitions this season.

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe lead the 2026 Ballon d'Or race. Image credit: Sebastian Widmann, David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, this includes 23 in La Liga, where he leads the scoring charts, and 15 in the Champions League, making him the competition’s top scorer. He is also Madrid's top scorer both domestically and in all events this term.

However, with the 15-time European champions falling short in the Champions League, the narrative around football’s biggest individual prize could now shift, placing even greater emphasis on Mbappe delivering on the global stage at the 2026 World Cup.

Can Mbappe win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

The Kylian Mbappé can strengthen his claim for football’s top individual award if he leads France to a third World Cup title in the United States, Canada and Mexico this year.

While standout individual performances will influence the Ballon d’Or decision, team success is widely considered even more decisive in determining the winner.

Kylian Mbappe is a top contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or despite Real Madrid's Champions League exit. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 prize after helping Paris Saint-Germain win their maiden Champions League last season.

Manchester City's Rodri claimed the 2024 Ballon d'Or after starring in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph in Germany.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo won most of their awards in seasons they lifted major trophies with either their clubs or national teams.

Due to this reason, Mbappe knows he must win the trophies that matter to stand a greater chance of laying his hands on the coveted Ballon d'Or.

The ace forward would have learned that personal statistics alone hardly win a player the award these days, after finishing on the podium just once (2023), despite racking up an astonishing amount of goals and assists consistently.

As the BBC noted, Mbappe tallied 44 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2024/25 campaign, but a lack of major silverware saw him occupy the seventh position in the 2025 Ballon d'Or standings.

For now, the France captain will shift his attention to pushing Real Madrid CF forward in the La Liga title race, as the football world closely watches whether he can also inspire France national football team to another World Cup triumph in just three months’ time.

Florentino Perez tipped Mbappe for Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez forecasted that Mbappe can win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, citing his prolific 2025/26 form with Los Blancos.

However, with Madrid failing to reach the Champions League semi-finals, questions now remain over whether the French star can still claim football’s top individual prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh