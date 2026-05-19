Shatta Wale: Michy Says She's Proud to Call Musician Her Ex

Ghanaian socialite Michy has declared pride in her past relationship with dancehall star Shatta Wale, saying having "the biggest artiste in Ghana" as a former partner is something she boasts about.

Speaking in a resurfaced interview on The Day Show with Berla Mundi, Michy — born Michelle Diamond — said: "It feels so good calling him my Ex. I mean, I have the biggest artiste in Ghana as my Ex so I'm proud."

The media personality also credited Shatta Wale with discovering her musical talent, revealing that despite having sung since her school days, it was her ex-partner who recognised and nurtured her potential in the entertainment industry.

Michy further disclosed that she had considered quitting music entirely after their high-profile split, but fan enthusiasm following feature appearances convinced her to stay the course.

The resurfaced clip has since generated mixed reactions online, with many users commending Michy for her candid and positive tone toward her former relationship, while others debated the extent of Shatta Wale's influence on her career.

Michy and Shatta Wale, who were once among Ghana's most prominent celebrity couples, share a son and continue to co-parent following their widely publicised separation.

Source: YEN.com.gh