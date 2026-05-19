A drone video of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah's massive new auditorium under construction went viral, drawing widespread admiration from Ghanaians

The cathedral-scale structure featured exposed red steel trusses and a dramatic pitched roof framework, suggesting a towering interior upon completion

Owusu Bempah confirmed the facility was funded through internally generated funds and donations from friends, denying reports of political party financing

A video showing a massive new auditorium belonging to Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has stirred admiration among Ghanaians on social media.

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah's Massive New Church Auditorium Stirs Admiration Online

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by Blunt Ghana on YouTube, the magnificent structure, which is still under construction, was shown in its full majesty via drone footage.

Owusu Bempah’s Glorious Word Power Ministries currently operates its headquarters in South Odorkor, Accra, but is working on constructing a larger auditorium. The location of the new building has not currently been disclosed.

Features of Owusu Bempah’s gargantuan auditorium

The video of Owusu Bempah’s new church auditorium under construction showed an ultra-modern church complex designed on a grand, cathedral-like scale, with its dimensions already looking bigger than anything in its surrounding area.

Shot at an aerial angle from a drone, it featured a massive rectangular main building stretching across a large parcel of land, with a striking steel roof framework rising high above the main auditorium space. Exposed red steel trusses formed a dramatic pitched roofing system, suggesting the finished structure will have a towering interior ceiling capable of accommodating a huge congregation.

Speaking about his new facility, Owusu Bempah said it had been constructed from internally generated funds and from the generosity of some friends. He also denied any reports that it was funded by a political party.

The YouTube video showing Owusu Bempah’s massive new auditorium is below.

Owusu Bempah’s church building stirs admiration

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the new church building under construction for Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah’s Glorious Word Power Ministries International.

ODIYIFO PRINCE ZADDY FATHER ♥️ said:

"May God bless you, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah 🙏."

Silas Amoako 😘🔥🌪️✝️😇 wrote:

"This is the doing of the Lord 🙏🙌🏻🥰."

GodHasCommonsense commented:

"I love the steady progress."

Source: YEN.com.gh