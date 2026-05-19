Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's abandoned inventions have evoked sadness on social media after recent footage emerged

In a video, three vehicles the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader built and outdoored years ago were seen in poor condition

Social media reactions express concern over the management of Apostle Kantanka's legacy following his untimely passing

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Late Ghanaian religious leader Apostle Prof Emeritus Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is trending online after the current state of three of his special inventions emerged on social media, several months after his untimely demise.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's three unique car inventions are abandoned after falling into disrepair. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo, GHANA NEWS TV/YouTube

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by blogger Hype Coast on Monday, May 18, 2026, the Kantanka vehicles appeared to have been abandoned at a parking lot after breaking down.

Among the abandoned cars invented by the late Apostle Safo was the infamous private and personalised "Kantanka-Mo", a talking, aeroplane-like vehicle that was outdoored at a public ceremony in December 2019.

The red 40-foot road cruiser with limousine-quality interior décor has no wings and cannot fly.

At the time of its public unveiling, the vehicle, equipped with cameras and LED lights, mesmerised Ghanaians, but now it looks damaged and left to rot.

Another Apostle Safo car invention, the "Kantanka Okofoɔ", an armoured personnel carrier with a missile launcher, was also seen in poor condition and abandoned at the site.

The late Kristo Asafo Mission leader's other tricycle-like limousine and other foreign-manufactured cars were also seen dumped at the parking lot.

Footage of the Kantanka vehicles' current condition evoked sadness among Ghanaians on social media, who shared mixed reactions.

The Instagram video of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's three abandoned cars is below:

The YouTube video of Kantanka's vehicles being outdoored in 2019 is below:

Kantanka's family announce his funeral arrangements

Footage of the Kantanka vehicles' current state comes days after Apostle Safo's family announced arrangements for his final funeral rites, months after his passing.

Speaking at a press conference, the Kantanka family spokesperson, Nana Kwabena Karikari, noted that the final funeral rites for the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader will take place on June 25, 2026.

According to him, all activities connected to the funeral, including communications, traditional processes, and cultural arrangements, will be handled exclusively by the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family.

He explained that the family has taken full responsibility for coordinating the burial and related events in honour of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr reacts after the Kantanka family announced the final funeral rites for his father, Apostle Safo. Image credit: @konnectedminds, KristoAsafoMission/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The spokesperson further urged members of the public to disregard any unofficial statements concerning the funeral arrangements unless they are formally approved by the family leadership.

He stressed that only statements sanctioned by the Abusuapanyin of the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family, Abusuapanyin Nyantakyi Adomako, should be considered authentic.

He advised the public, supporters, and admirers of the late inventor to rely solely on official family communications to avoid misinformation and confusion.

The Instagram video announcing Apostle Safo Kantanka's funeral arrangements is below:

Kantanka's abandoned car inventions stir sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Juniormarcelovieira commented:

"Life after death 😢."

Nanabiney4 said:

"When the inventor is no more, management becomes an issue 😢. Rest well, Kantanka. You contributed your Quota to the nation. Da yie."

Morphyis_big wrote:

"They should have been given quick attention, but maybe he didn't make any plans for such after his death. I entreat his successors to put that into a plan, even if they may not use it. They should be properly kept to protect the legacies as they continue his innovations given over to them 🙏."

Kantanka's son reacts to father's funeral announcement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's son reacted to the announcement of his father's funeral arrangements.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr shared his family's press statement and eulogised his late father.

Source: YEN.com.gh