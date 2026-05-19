Nigerian man Kelechi Williams Igbokwe has shared an emotional tribute following the death of Alexx Ekubo, sparking widespread reactions online

The post was shared on Instagram under the handle @drkelspeaks and has since gained significant attention

The emotional post continues to circulate widely, adding to public discussions surrounding the actor’s passing

A hardcore fan of the late Alexx Ekubo has taken to social media to share an emotional account following the death of the much-loved Nollywood actor, a development that continues to draw reactions online.

His reaction comes after widespread reports of the actor’s passing, which initially suggested that he died of liver cancer.

A man who visited Alexx Ekubo's home shares what he noticed about his family. Photo: @drkelspeaks/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, the family of Alexx Ekubo clarified that he passed away from metastatic kidney cancer, correcting earlier misinformation circulating on various social media platforms.

Identified on Instagram as @drkelspeaks, Kelechi Williams Igbokwe revealed that he visited the actor’s family after the news of his demise, an experience he described as deeply emotional and difficult to process.

The social media user, who is married to Alexx Ekubo’s cousin, also opened up about the emotional impact the loss had on his wife and family members.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote:

“For a few days, I lived in a state of denial. I wanted to believe this was all a movie or some elaborate, cruel prank that would eventually end with a “gotcha” and a laugh.

But on Tuesday, the credits stopped rolling. Going to see your parents, Alex, made the reality sink in with a weight I wasn’t prepared for. Seeing Mazi, Chioma, aunty Jane, Amarachi and Papi... it made the silence of your absence deafening.

I stood there in that room, trying so hard to be the anchor for my wife. I fought every urge to break down because I knew I had to be the strength my she needed to keep from falling apart completely (even though she is still forming she is angry with you Ikenna for not saying anything, despite how much you guys discussed).

I made sure to tell Mazi that You are loved. The noise of the world doesn’t matter; the truth in that room did. The last time we spoke, you didn’t talk about the things of this world. You talked about your love for Jesus Christ. You encouraged all of us to keep loving God, to keep our eyes on Him.

Even when you were withdrawing into your own quiet battle, you were still trying to lead us toward the Light.

I know you are in a good place now, free from the need to protect us from your burdens. We will hold the fort here. We will look after Mazi and the family. And we will keep loving God, just like you told us to.

Rest well, Nwannemoooo. The reality is hard, but your faith is our comfort.”

The heartfelt message has since gained traction online, with many users reacting to the emotional tribute and reflecting on the actor’s life and legacy.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh