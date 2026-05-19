Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Diehard Fan Shares Emotional Tribute After Visiting Alexx Ekubo’s Family Following Actor’s Passing
People

Diehard Fan Shares Emotional Tribute After Visiting Alexx Ekubo’s Family Following Actor’s Passing

by  Edwin Abanga
3 min read
  • Nigerian man Kelechi Williams Igbokwe has shared an emotional tribute following the death of Alexx Ekubo, sparking widespread reactions online
  • The post was shared on Instagram under the handle @drkelspeaks and has since gained significant attention
  • The emotional post continues to circulate widely, adding to public discussions surrounding the actor’s passing

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

A hardcore fan of the late Alexx Ekubo has taken to social media to share an emotional account following the death of the much-loved Nollywood actor, a development that continues to draw reactions online.

His reaction comes after widespread reports of the actor’s passing, which initially suggested that he died of liver cancer.

Alexx Ekubo, Kelechi Williams Igbokwe, @drkelspeaks, Nollywood, Nigeria entertainment, celebrity death, social media reactions, Instagram tribute, emotional message, grief and loss, family visit, metastatic kidney
A man who visited Alexx Ekubo's home shares what he noticed about his family. Photo: @drkelspeaks/Instagram
Source: Instagram

However, the family of Alexx Ekubo clarified that he passed away from metastatic kidney cancer, correcting earlier misinformation circulating on various social media platforms.

Identified on Instagram as @drkelspeaks, Kelechi Williams Igbokwe revealed that he visited the actor’s family after the news of his demise, an experience he described as deeply emotional and difficult to process.

Read also

Man discloses final phone message from Alexx Ekubo’s mother before actor’s death

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

The social media user, who is married to Alexx Ekubo’s cousin, also opened up about the emotional impact the loss had on his wife and family members.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote:

“For a few days, I lived in a state of denial. I wanted to believe this was all a movie or some elaborate, cruel prank that would eventually end with a “gotcha” and a laugh.
But on Tuesday, the credits stopped rolling. Going to see your parents, Alex, made the reality sink in with a weight I wasn’t prepared for. Seeing Mazi, Chioma, aunty Jane, Amarachi and Papi... it made the silence of your absence deafening.
I stood there in that room, trying so hard to be the anchor for my wife. I fought every urge to break down because I knew I had to be the strength my she needed to keep from falling apart completely (even though she is still forming she is angry with you Ikenna for not saying anything, despite how much you guys discussed).

Read also

Daddy Lumba’s son moves Ghanaians with emotional remarks in radio interview

I made sure to tell Mazi that You are loved. The noise of the world doesn’t matter; the truth in that room did. The last time we spoke, you didn’t talk about the things of this world. You talked about your love for Jesus Christ. You encouraged all of us to keep loving God, to keep our eyes on Him.
Even when you were withdrawing into your own quiet battle, you were still trying to lead us toward the Light.
I know you are in a good place now, free from the need to protect us from your burdens. We will hold the fort here. We will look after Mazi and the family. And we will keep loving God, just like you told us to.
Rest well, Nwannemoooo. The reality is hard, but your faith is our comfort.”

The heartfelt message has since gained traction online, with many users reacting to the emotional tribute and reflecting on the actor’s life and legacy.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Marcela borges Cars buy ghana Semenyo Mary marquardt Kylian mbappe