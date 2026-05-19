The NPP National Youth Organiser has warned the government over what he describes as the harassment and intimidation of opposition members

He cautioned that the party could mobilise its supporters if alleged political persecution continues, stressing that the NPP remains a strong political force

His comments were made during a courtesy call on the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps

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The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has issued a strong warning to government over what he describes as the continued harassment and intimidation of opposition figures.

He cautioned that the NPP remains a formidable political force with millions of supporters across the country and should not be underestimated, adding that any perceived political persecution could trigger a strong mobilisation of the party’s base.

NPP Youth Leader Salam Mustapha warns President John Mahama. Photo credit: Salam Mustapha & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Imane Ouaadil, om Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Salam Mustapha stressed the need for respect for political freedoms and due process, while warning of escalating political tensions if the situation is not addressed.

“If this nonsense doesn’t stop, we will weaponize our support base and make this country extremely ungovernable for them. We are sending this warning and caution to the government to release Abronye; otherwise, should anything happen to Abronye in custody, you’ll have us to contend with,” he said.

“And this constant harassment and intimidation of NPP people, if you people don’t stop it, we’ll make sure that we react in such a way that you will not be happy with us,” he added.

The comments come amid growing political exchanges between the opposition NPP and the government led by President John Dramani Mahama, with both sides trading accusations over fairness, governance, and civil liberties.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Minority petitions Dean of Diplomatic Corps

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had petitioned the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to intervene in the arrest and continued detention of Abronye DC.

They claimed his remand for allegedly threatening a Circuit Court judge is part of a growing “culture of silence” under the current administration.

The Minority had urged diplomatic intervention, insisting the case raises serious concerns about due process and political freedoms.

Source: YEN.com.gh