Nigerian man Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomudike has shared an emotional reaction to reports surrounding the death of Alexx Ekubo

The emotional post was shared via his Instagram handle @luckybayofficial and quickly went viral across social media platforms

His post has continued to circulate widely online, attracting emotional reactions from fans and followers of the Nollywood industry

A Nigerian man identified as Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomudike has taken to social media to share an emotional reaction following reports surrounding the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, a development that has triggered widespread conversations online.

The post, shared via his Instagram handle @luckybayofficial, quickly gained attention as he opened up about personal memories, dreams, and final interactions linked to the actor.

A man who spoke to Alexx Ekubo's mum moments before he died shares what she said. Photo: @luckybayofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The reaction comes after reports of the actor’s passing went viral, initially stating he had died from liver cancer. However, the family of Alexx Ekubo has since clarified that he passed away from metastatic kidney cancer, correcting earlier misinformation circulating online.

In his emotional message, Ujomudike reflected on his last interactions with the actor and expressed deep shock over the news.

He wrote:

“This past few days have been the worst days of my life, still trying to figure out where it all went wrong Alex this was not the plan, my last visit to Nigeria 3month ago we had a lot of plan put in place things we wanted to do when I come back again I didn’t know this was the last time I will see you even when I went back we keep communicating and planning. “

He also shared a distressing dream and moments of concern he experienced before the news broke.

"This really hard for me to bear, 2 weeks ago I saw you in the dream you were not looking good and I asked you what’s wrong you couldn’t give me a conclusive answer I woke up and told madam then called mummy because I couldn’t reach you again but she told me you’re ok just for her to call me on Monday that you need prayers and started praying and I was shaking. "

Describing his emotional state, he added:

“Everything still look like a dream to me I don’t know how long this pain will last but we can’t question God you wanted to live a quiet life with your family off social media drama, you always seek for my advice in every step. “

He concluded his tribute with deep grief and confusion over the loss:

"This hit differently, still confused. People keep calling me, sending messages, if you’re truly gone. You fought hard to stay alive, but the pain was unbearable. I'm totally broken. I can’t believe my lil brother is gone. This is really hard for me to deal with God, why Ikuku Oma?”

The post continues to circulate widely, drawing emotional reactions from fans and followers of the Nollywood star.

Watch the Instagram video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh