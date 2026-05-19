Togo announced visa-free entry for all African nationals for up to 30 days in a press statement on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The West African country's new travel policy aims to enhance cooperation and mobility among nationals from every African state

Social media reactions from Ghanaians and foreigners celebrated Togo's commitment to African integration and borderless travel

The government of Togo has removed visa requirements for nationals of all the various African states visiting the country for a short period.

Ghanaians are excited as Togo removes visa requirements for all African nationals for short stays. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Daniel Hayduk/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Togo’s Ministry of Security made the groundbreaking announcement, which comes as good news for Ghanaians, in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

According to the Ministry, all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport would be able to enter Togolese territory without any visa restrictions for a stay of up to 30 days.

The statement indicated that the new visa-free policy was part of the small West African nation's commitment to promoting cooperation and mobility across the continent.

The statement read:

"Togo takes a historic step in strengthening African integration. Henceforth, all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport may enter Togolese territory without a visa for a stay of up to 30 days."

"Through this major reform, the President of the Council reaffirms his commitment to making Togo a space of openness, mobility, opportunities, and cooperation at the heart of the African continent."

Requirement before entering Togo without a visa

Despite Togo's new visa-free policy, African nationals are required to meet the new criteria before travelling to the country.

According to the Togo Security Ministry, travellers are mandated to complete a travel declaration on an official government platform at least 24 hours before arriving in the country.

The individuals who complete the travel declaration will then get a travel slip to ensure their stay in Ghana's neighbouring country for up to 30 days without a visa.

The Donald Trump-led US government eases visa restrictions on five African countries ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo source: Issam Zerrok/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Togo Security Ministry emphasised the government's leadership in regional integration and commitment to unite African nationals on the continent.

Following the new development, Togo becomes the sixth African country to implement a visa-free policy for African passport holders in recent years.

The West African country joins Rwanda, Ghana, Gambia, Benin and Seychelles as states African nationals can visit without applying for a visa.

The X post with the Togo Security Ministry's press statement is below:

Togo's new visa-free policy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

JanvierPopote commented:

"A step in the right direction for African integration. Many speak of pan-Africanism in speeches, but it is concrete decisions like this one that truly bring it to life."

Wode Maya said:

"Congratulations, Togo. A Borderless Africa is here to stay, but something has to be done at the Aflao border. Thank You!"

Jack_ng01 wrote:

"All countries in the AU should just make it free for people to come to their countries. That way, I can embark on an African tour immediately after this election."

Ghana secures 3 visa-free travel agreements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana secured visa-free travel agreements with three foreign countries.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that Ghanaians could travel to the countries for short stays without the requirement of a visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh