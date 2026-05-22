Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari’s name has appeared in the prophetic books of Karma President, as he has dropped a spiritual message for her

The popular seer warned the screen goddess to take immediate action, claiming that from what he is seeing in the dark world, doom has been plotted against her

Concerns have since risen on social media after Karma President shared the controversial prophecy about Nadia Buari, as many fans have shared mixed reactions

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Ghanaian seer Karma President has sent a strong spiritual warning to the actress Nadia Buari, sparking concerns.

Karma President drops an ominous prophecy about Nadia Buari, sparking widespread concern. Image credit: Nadia Buari

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, Karma President asked the award-winning actress to take immediate spiritual steps, claiming a doom is reportedly following her in the dark world.

“Our very own Nadia Buari should be very careful because from what I am seeing, darkness is following her, and if such a thing happens, it usually brings doom. There are some people whose souls have been sold for bad news without them knowing, and so Nadia Buari should take action,” he said.

Karma President's controversial prophecy about Nadia Buari had triggered widespread reactions.

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing the spiritual warning is below:

Reactions to Karma President's Nadia Buari prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President released the prophecy about Nadia Buari.

Gladys Blay wrote:

“If there is something you can do to help her, please don't want anything to happen to her.”

Holy Culture wrote.

“Nadia Buari, please go and see him, we really need you alive, please.”

Icezzy wrote:

“This never sees anything positive, always negative. Nothing will happen to Nadia.”

Stepnatu wrote:

“God will protect my actress in Jesus Christ's name.”

Dannis wrote:

“Always causing fear and panic. Nadia Buari is protected in Jesus' name.”

Karma President's prophecy about Alexx Ekubo's appears fulfilled after his tragic death. Image credit: Karma President, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Karma President's prophecy about Alexx Ekubo's fulfilled

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, May 12, reports emerged that the Nollywood actor had passed away.

Following his untimely death, an old prophecy has popped up, with many claiming the spiritual message has manifested.

In the purported video dated May 13, 2024, Karma President stated:

"Alex is a very good actor, and I like his movies, but he has to wake up because the gods from his father's side are sending bad crushes just like Junior Pope. It might make him bedridden.”

"In the spiritual realm, he has been drowned, and if that happens, physically, it's a crush or bad news, which 'what a shock' might follow. He needs to wake up and take action. He should look for a seer to intercede for him."

The TikTok video of Karma President speaking about Alexx Ekubo is below:

Mahama receives good news prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shared a good news prophecy about Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama.

The renowned man of God shared a vision he had about Mahama, detailing how God saved him from an evil plot.

According to Prophet Sumaila, the nation's president is about to move from glory to glory, sparking widespread Jubilation.

Source: YEN.com.gh