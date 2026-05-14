Nadia Buari Tears Up As She Exposes Contents of Secret Alexx Ekubo Diary, Fans Moved
- Nadia Buari penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo on May 12, 2026, disclosing she had kept a private journal in which she referred to him by an alias
- The Ghanaian actress recounted how she told Alexx about the diary and how his warm response stayed with her long after the conversation ended
- Buari admitted with regret that she had stepped back from reaching out to Alexx as he withdrew from loved ones, choosing to pray for him in silence
Nadia Buari has stirred sorrow on social media after opening up about the contents of a diary about Alexx Ekubo that she kept and their interaction about it.
On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, after reports emerged that Alexx Ekubo had passed away, Nadia Buari penned a raw and honest tribute to her deceased colleague that left many fans heartbroken.
In her post, the actress shared that she had a journal in which she wrote about Alexx Ekubo and called him by the name of Liam to protect his identity.
“I don’t even know where to begin. The weight of you being gone keeps hitting me in waves. One moment I’m fine, the next I can’t breathe. How is that possible? How is someone so full of life just… not here anymore? 😔
“I keep thinking about our story. The one I wrote in my journal, remember? I told you I gave you a different name—Liam—so that if the journal ever got lost, no one would know it was you,” she said.
Nadia Buari recounted how she told Alexx Ekubo about the diary and his heartwarming response, which has never left her mind.
“You smiled and said, 'I like the name, Liam.” I don’t think you knew how much that moment meant to me. 🥰…You made something that felt heavy, feel light, and almost fun. That was you. Always making things better just by being there. 🫂,” she continued.
Nadia Buari added that she felt sad that, as Alexx withdrew more and more from those who knew and loved him, she did not push more to reestablish their relationship.
“ I thought I was respecting your space. I thought you just needed time. So I didn’t call. I didn’t show up. I just prayed. Every single night, I prayed for you,”
Nadia said she had returned to the journal to read it as a way of remembering Alexx. Her touching tribute has left many fans filled with emotion and earned praise for its sincerity and depth.
The Instagram post shared by Nadia Buari is below.
Fans praise Nadia Buari’s Alexx Ekubo tribute
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the heartwrenching tribute Nadia Buari paid to Alexx Ekubo.
mliboqoyi said:
"This is the most honest message/letter I've ever read on the internet🙌🙌🙌May his beautiful soul rest in peace🕊️🕊️🕊️💔💔💔💔💔."
Veneisha wrote:
"💔💔 I’m still in shock….he was truly admired and loved. Such a great talent and human being….just gone like that 😔. RIP."
forevernellyboo commented:
"I'm so so sorry for your loss, Nadi. Heaven couldn't wait for him..🥺🕊🙏🏿.”
Below is an Instagram post with details of Alexx Ekubo's death.
Nadia Buari speaks on losing her bestie
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari mourned the loss of her best friend, Jenny, who passed away in 2023.
In a post on social media, the devastated actress shared an emotional tribute in her friend's honour.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh