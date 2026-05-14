Nadia Buari penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo on May 12, 2026, disclosing she had kept a private journal in which she referred to him by an alias

The Ghanaian actress recounted how she told Alexx about the diary and how his warm response stayed with her long after the conversation ended

Buari admitted with regret that she had stepped back from reaching out to Alexx as he withdrew from loved ones, choosing to pray for him in silence

Nadia Buari has stirred sorrow on social media after opening up about the contents of a diary about Alexx Ekubo that she kept and their interaction about it.

Nadia Buari moves many as she spills the contents of her secret Alexx Ekubo diary and pays emotional tribute to the late actor. Image credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, after reports emerged that Alexx Ekubo had passed away, Nadia Buari penned a raw and honest tribute to her deceased colleague that left many fans heartbroken.

In her post, the actress shared that she had a journal in which she wrote about Alexx Ekubo and called him by the name of Liam to protect his identity.

“I don’t even know where to begin. The weight of you being gone keeps hitting me in waves. One moment I’m fine, the next I can’t breathe. How is that possible? How is someone so full of life just… not here anymore? 😔

“I keep thinking about our story. The one I wrote in my journal, remember? I told you I gave you a different name—Liam—so that if the journal ever got lost, no one would know it was you,” she said.

Nadia Buari recounted how she told Alexx Ekubo about the diary and his heartwarming response, which has never left her mind.

“You smiled and said, 'I like the name, Liam.” I don’t think you knew how much that moment meant to me. 🥰…You made something that felt heavy, feel light, and almost fun. That was you. Always making things better just by being there. 🫂,” she continued.

Nadia Buari added that she felt sad that, as Alexx withdrew more and more from those who knew and loved him, she did not push more to reestablish their relationship.

“ I thought I was respecting your space. I thought you just needed time. So I didn’t call. I didn’t show up. I just prayed. Every single night, I prayed for you,”

Nadia said she had returned to the journal to read it as a way of remembering Alexx. Her touching tribute has left many fans filled with emotion and earned praise for its sincerity and depth.

The Instagram post shared by Nadia Buari is below.

Fans praise Nadia Buari’s Alexx Ekubo tribute

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the heartwrenching tribute Nadia Buari paid to Alexx Ekubo.

mliboqoyi said:

"This is the most honest message/letter I've ever read on the internet🙌🙌🙌May his beautiful soul rest in peace🕊️🕊️🕊️💔💔💔💔💔."

Veneisha wrote:

"💔💔 I’m still in shock….he was truly admired and loved. Such a great talent and human being….just gone like that 😔. RIP."

forevernellyboo commented:

"I'm so so sorry for your loss, Nadi. Heaven couldn't wait for him..🥺🕊🙏🏿.”

Below is an Instagram post with details of Alexx Ekubo's death.

Nadia Buari shares emotional tribute to mark two years since the loss of her best friend, Jenny. Image credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Facebook

Nadia Buari speaks on losing her bestie

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari mourned the loss of her best friend, Jenny, who passed away in 2023.

In a post on social media, the devastated actress shared an emotional tribute in her friend's honour.

Source: YEN.com.gh