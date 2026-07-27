Shatta Wale appeared on The Honest Bunch podcast and claimed Stonebwoy once called him 'Daddy' in the early days of his career

Shatta Wale also alleged that Stonebwoy's attitude shifted after he gained recognition, and that his rival would collapse from his shine if they met

Stonebwoy hit back on X, referencing a recent encounter between the two that he says contradicts everything Shatta Wale claimed

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Stonebwoy has clapped back at Shatta Wale after the dancehall heavyweight made a string of eyebrow-raising claims about their history during a sit-down on *The Honest Bunch* podcast.

Stonebwoy fires back at Shatta Wale's recent claims, reigniting their long-running feud. Image credit: Shatta, Wale, Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

The remarks have thrown fresh fuel onto one of Ghana's most enduring music rivalries. Shatta Wale alleged that in the earlier stages of his career, Stonebwoy used to address him as "Daddy," and that the BHIM Nation president's attitude only changed once he started earning recognition in the industry.

He went further, claiming there was no bad blood on his end but insisting that Stonebwoy would struggle to hold his gaze in a face-to-face meeting, adding that his star power alone might cause his rival to collapse.

Stonebwoy Responds to Shatta Wale's Claims

The comments spread quickly across social media, and Stonebwoy did not take long to weigh in.

Taking to X, the *Jejereje* hitmaker pointed to a recent in-person encounter between the two, suggesting it told a very different story to the one Shatta Wale had been putting out.

"The last time you saw me, you hugged me like an obsessed woman. Aren't you tired of lying?" Stonebwoy wrote.

The post went viral almost immediately. Supporters of Stonebwoy praised him for hitting back directly, while fans from the Shatta Movement side defended their artiste, arguing he was simply recounting events from their shared past.

A Rivalry That Refuses to Die Down

The two musicians have been at loggerheads for the better part of a decade, with their feud producing diss tracks, public confrontations and a near-endless stream of social media exchanges.

Attempts at burying the hatchet have come and gone, including a widely covered public embrace that briefly raised hopes of a lasting truce.

Stonebwoy's latest reply, however, has made clear that neither camp is done talking.

It remains to be seen whether Shatta Wale will respond to Stonebwoy's jab or let it pass without comment.

The X post of Stonebwoy is below

Reactions to Stonebwoy's Response

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Stonebwoy fired back at Shatta Wale.

@BonneyKDennis1 wrote:

"I said that they will pay for their sins. Stonebwoy will haunt and hunt, they will rant and pant, but they will not still get to his level."

@thatikayjunior said:

"He hugged you with a clear heart and love. Sometimes be rational a bit, Badman. We only live once. Learn sense okay and stop that hatred and stupid act of yours. Totobi 😏😏🐟."

@dizzy10_ commented:

"The caption tear me pass, obsessed woman paaa🤣🤣🤣."

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy hug

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rivals Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale shared an unexpected hug at a charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

President John Mahama triggered the heartfelt moment during the fundraising ceremony on March 20, 2026.

The audience cheered as the two artistes embraced, marking a poignant reconciliation after years of rivalry.

Source: YEN.com.gh