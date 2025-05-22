Dancehall star Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal have been best friends since 2021, when they were jailed together

The dancehall musician has spoken up on the bond he shares with the rapper and the impact that has made in his life, both personally and professionally

He disclosed that their professional partnership has made them both a lot of money, although some fans were not impressed by the figures he specified

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Shatta Wale has heaped praises on his friend and colleague, Medikal, describing him as the person he loves and trusts most in Ghana's music industry.

Shatta Wale recounts tough times in jail with Medikal and how they turned things around. Photo credit: Shatta Wale, Medikal

Source: Facebook

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the dancehall superstar's account, the SM boss recounted the challenges they went through together that cemented their bond as brothers.

He said that since becoming very close friends, they have made so much money, improving their lives together as a team.

Shatta Wale hails Medikal for his loyalty

The 'Mahama Paper' hitmaker began his post by explaining that he has other friends in the industry, but Medikal is the only one he trusts.

"I have made friends with artistes but @Medikalbyk is the only Artiste that breaks bread with me.." Shatta Wale said.

He added that the friendship has not only been rewarding emotionally but financially too.

"We made 3.5 million GHC after we came from jail in just a day concert, $300k in 2 weeks in America on our tour. and many more !! Why won’t I always share ideas with him? It’s not too late for us to be ready to obey and listen to the one who holds the mantle 💪🩸," he added.

Over the years, Shatta Wale has been involved in numerous beefs with artists such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, and others.

His expression of love for Medikal marked a shift from his usual antics, delighting some fans on social media.

Medikal responds to Shatta Wale's praise

The AMG Business-signed rapper wasted no time in responding to the kind words from his 'brother'.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal responds to praise from his colleague and friend, Shatta Wale. Photo source: Medikal

Source: Facebook

Medikal quote-tweeted Wale's post and said his description of their relationship is accurate.

"Not a single cap! Let’s keep making that bread and feed the streets like we always do. Make it rain on them. Love my family 🖤," he responded.

See the post below.

The dancehall star and the rapper became best friends in the public eye after they spent five days together at the Ankaful Prison over gun-related offences.

They were friends before the prison sentence, but became inseparable on their return from jail.

Since then, they have spent a lot of time in each other's company, visiting their homes and celebrating each other's wins.

After their release from prison, they organised a show to celebrate and subsequently toured Europe and the United States together on the 'Deeper than Blood' (DTB) tour.

Reactions to Shatta disclosing Medikal friendship history

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from social media users after Shatta Wale shared with his millions of followers how his friendship with Medikal began and how it has benefited them both, boosting their success and earnings.

SHANTON said:

"All be fraud money very soon, FBI go pick y’all up…Abi you Dey go London FBI Dey wait for you there."

LM10 said:

"Charlie Rema still get money pass both of you rest .. he fi be your son sef 😂😂😂😂."

1piece Music said:

"The whole tour brought you both 300k, and yet you claim to have rejected RNAQ? 200k for a performance? Wow … just wow idolo 😂,"

Hop said:

"Mediocrity paa nie. Shatta thinks he is the only one making money out of music. Herh, your fans need to revisit education again."

Shatta Wale jabs Sheldon with mansion video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Shatta Wale's mansion sparked reactions amidst his feud with Kwadwo Sheldon.

Wale took to social media after a heavy downpour to demonstrate that his mansion remained dry and in good shape despite the rains.

Fans took the video as a jab at Sheldon, whose home flooded following torrential rains on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh