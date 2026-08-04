Ghana's FDA has flagged concerns over the popular sobolo linked to Believers Worship Centre founder and Philadelphia leader Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

A senior FDA official stated the sobolo has not been registered as a medicine and warned that health claims without approval are illegal under Ghanaian law

The FDA cautioned the public against accepting medicinal claims for any product that has not undergone scientific assessment and regulatory approval

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A senior official of the FDA, Dr Martin Kusi, has raised concerns over the popular sobolo associated with the founder of the Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, cautioning Ghanaians to be careful about products marketed with medicinal claims.

FDA raises red flag over Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's sobolo and warns consumers. Image credit: Dr Martin Kusi, Adom Kyei Duah

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a recent interview, Dr Kusi explained that there is a clear distinction between an ordinary beverage and a medicinal product under Ghana's regulatory framework.

According to him, sobolo is generally known as a refreshing drink meant to quench thirst. However, he stressed that once anyone claims such a product can cure, treat, or prevent a disease, it is no longer regarded as just a beverage but a medicine.

FDA's position on sobolo and medicinal claims

He noted that any product promoted for medicinal purposes must undergo scientific assessment and receive approval from the FDA before it can legally be sold or advertised with health claims.

Dr Kusi stated that if a product is being marketed as a cure for illnesses without going through the required registration and evaluation process, it amounts to an illegal act under the law.

Commenting specifically on Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's sobolo, the FDA official claimed the product has not been registered as a medicine.

He further argued that there is no basis for such a sobolo to be approved as a medicinal product, adding that the FDA won't approve such a product

Dr Kusi also observed that similar practices have existed for many years, where some religious leaders promote products they claim can cure various illnesses.

He urged the public to exercise caution and avoid accepting health claims without scientific evidence and regulatory approval.

His comments have sparked fresh discussions on social media, with many weighing in on the regulation of products promoted for healing purposes.

The FDA has consistently advised consumers to verify that products making medicinal claims have been duly registered and approved before using them, especially where such claims involve the treatment or cure of diseases.

The TikTok video of Dr Martin Kusi is below.

Reactions to Dr Kusi's sobolo remark

The remarks drew swift reaction on social media.

@Boat Ata pushed back, writing:

"He never said it's medicine. Stop this nonsense."

@shocker commented:

"We don't drink because of our sickness."

@John 3:16 warned of public backlash:

"The insults this man together with the host will receive; no amount of sea water can wash it away."

@vibesonvibes59 simply reacted:

"Hmm, Ama Ghana all this while eiiiii eiiiii."

Adom Kyei on Ghana vs England clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has hinted at the outcome of the Ghana Black Stars' second match against England in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The man of God had earlier prayed for the nation's team, declaring a win for them before they clashed with Panama, when the Sports Minister visited him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh