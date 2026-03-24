Ghanaian Evangelist Nana Agradaa has made headlines after an old video of her blasting Opambour surfaced

This came after she credited the Nation's prophet, detailing the role he played in her early release from prison

The throwback video has sparked a massive reaction on social media as Ghanaians shared their varied opinions

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Founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has courted attention after an old video of her blasting Opambour resurfaced.

An old video of Agradaa criticising Opambour surfaces after crediting him for her early release from prison. Image credit: Paa Kwesi Media

Source: Facebook

Following the self-acclaimed woman of God's release from prison on March 3, 2026, she has been making headlines with her jail experience and how she managed to secure her early release despite being sentenced to 15 years.

Speaking in a recent video, Mama Pat credited the founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called Prophet 1 or Opambour, claiming he interceded on her behalf while she was in prison, the reason she was released.

According to Agradaa, she had an encounter with angels while she was locked up and was instructed to let her family see Opambour to render prayers to his Maker for her.

“I told my husband that: 'If you want me to come out of prison, you have to go to Opambour, the nation’s prophet. If you don't want me to come out, then you can be there and whatever you are doing.' Because the Spirit of the angels of God had told me that we should go to that man. Since without his prayers and his favour, I can never come out,” she said.

The X video of Agradaa is below:

Throwback video of Agradaa blasting Opambour surfaces

Following the questionable remarks from Nana Agradaa, an old video of her exposing Opambour has emerged, causing massive reactions among social media users.

In the said footage, the woman of God was heard calling the Nation's prophet a false pastor. She claimed the so-called prophetic items, including ‘red eggs, water from wells’ and others, were allegedly demonic practices, adding that anyone who set foot in Opambour's church was cursed.

The controversial wife of Angel Asiamah further accused the man of God of using familiar spirits to run his church.

The video has sparked a massive debate on social media. While some users claimed she is now a changed person, others also questioned her sudden change of narrative.

The Instagram video of Agradaa is below:

Reactions to Agradaa's throwback video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Agradaa's old video surfaced.

Obi Adepa wrote:

“And she is there today apologising. This life erh, you will never know. Always be nice.”

Kwame Sefa wrote:

“Indeed, social media never forgets. This is a very big lesson to everyone.”

George wrote:

“Aww, I believe Mama Agrasco is a changed person now.”

Emilia wrote:

“Sometimes when you are doing something, think about the future. Now you see you are praising him.”

Kofi wrote:

“The internet never forgets, so be careful of what you say. Hmm, she is lucky Opambour didn't sack her.”

Agradaa details the role Opambour played in her release from prison, sparking massive reactions. Image credit: Paa Kwesi Media, @nationprophet1

Source: Facebook

Agradaa shares prison covenant with God

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa spoke about the most emotional part of her journey, a promise she made to God when she first walked into the facility.

According to her, despite her confidence and bold public life, she became genuinely afraid the moment she stepped inside her cells.

In that fear, she made a covenant with God that if he brought her out of her situation, just as he saved people in the Bible, she would spend the rest of her life worshipping and glorifying him.

Source: YEN.com.gh