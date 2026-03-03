The ‘Onua Maakye' presenter, Captain Smart, has broken his silence following the release of the woman of God, Nana Agradaa, from prison

In a video, the media personality welcomed Mama Pat home and applauded her husband, Angel Asiamah, for fighting hard for her freedom

The ex-convict has shared his experience in jail, detailing her fears and struggles and how her faith in God motivated her to serve her jail term

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart, has broken his silence following the release of Agradaa from prison as he rains praises on Angel Asiamah for fighting for her freedom.

Captain Smart reacts to the release of Nana Agradaa as he rains praises on Angel Asiamah for his commendable support. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Captain Smart

Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, news broke that Nana Agradaa had been set free. This came after the preacher's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, told Channel One TV on February 27, 2026, that his client would be released in March after the Amasaman High Court reduced her 15-year jail term to 12 months.

The lawyer clarified that the preacher’s early release was not out of favouritism but due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, where convicts can be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

In the early hours of Tuesday, fans and loved ones of the preacher arrived at the Nsawam Female Prison in their T-shirts to welcome her. In a couple of clips shared on social media, the controversial televangelist's fans were seen jubilating after she finally gained her freedom.

The preacher was also seen in a viral video wearing white attire, with her husband, Angel Asiamah's hand placed around her shoulders. Mama Pat's reunion with her family following her release has garnered many reactions from Ghanaians online.

Watch the Instagram video of Agradaa and her family below

Captain Smart reacts to Nana Agradaa's release

Speaking on his morning show ‘Onua Maakye', Captain Smart welcomed Nana Agradaa back home, claiming it's not easy to be locked up at the Nsawam Prison.

The presenter praised the husband of Mama Pat for the support he rendered to her while in prison and fighting for her release.

“Agradaa's husband has really done well. He has fought a good fight because it is not easy,” he said.

He further lashed out at those who allegedly took their money and valuables to Nana Agradaa in the name of “Sika Gari”. According to him, there was no way the cedi notes could be magically doubled.

Watch the TikTok video of Captain Smart below:

Nana Agradaa shares her prison experience

Speaking in a viral video, Nana Agradaa, who sounded calm but filled with emotions, disclosed how she was gripped with fear the first day she was escorted to the cells to begin her term.

According to her, receiving the 15-year sentence was a moment she struggled to process internally as she questioned herself repeatedly and found it difficult to reconcile the punishment with her own understanding of her actions at the time.

The preacher claimed she held on to one conviction that prayer and the Word of God could alter circumstances. Agradaa explained that she immersed herself in scripture, drawing parallels between her situation and biblical accounts of imprisonment and restoration.

Nana Agradaa shares her experience in prison as she details how fear gripped her when she was escorted to begin her term. Image credit: Nana Agradaa

Source: Instagram

Agradaa's church Elder reacts to her release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a church Elder at Heaven Way Champion International Ministry broke his silence on the release of the woman of God.

He expressed his joy, detailing how Nana Pat's arrest felt like losing his biological mother.

His remarks sparked massive emotions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh