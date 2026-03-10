Angel Asiamah has shared a beautiful picture of his wife, Nana Agradaa, captioning the image with a romantic message to her

Agradaa was recently released from prison after her 15-year jail term was reduced to 12 months, bringing joy to her family and some Ghanaians

The heartfelt message of Angel Asiamah has caused a massive stir on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to react

Angel Asiamah, the husband of Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has shaken the internet with a romantic message to her following her release from prison.

The husband of Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah, pens down a romantic message to her. Image credit: Angel Asiamah, The BBC Ghana

On February 27, 2026, Nana Agradaa's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, told Channel One TV that his client would be released on March 3, 2026, after the Amasaman High Court reduced her 15-year jail term to 12 months.

The lawyer clarified that the preacher’s early release was not due to favouritism but to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, under which convicts can be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

While some were happy for Mama Pat, others questioned why she had not been made to serve her earlier 15-year jail term after being declared guilty.

Nevertheless, Nana Agradaa was released in the early hours of March 3, 2026, with loved ones arriving at the Nsawam Female Prison in T-shirts to welcome her.

In a couple of clips shared on social media, the controversial televangelist's fans were seen jubilating after she finally regained her freedom.

The preacher was also seen in a viral video wearing white attire, with her husband, Angel Asiamah's hand placed around her shoulders.

Asiamah expressed his joy at his wife's freedom. Addressing his congregants, he detailed how Agradaa's absence almost gave him waist pain.

Watch an Instagram video of Agradaa and Asiamah following her release below:

Angel Asiamah's romantic message to Agradaa

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Angel Asiamah shared a beautiful no-makeup photo of his wife and captioned it, expressing his love and affection for her.

"Seeing you like this feels like the sun coming out after a long winter. You aren't just beautiful; you look like a woman who is ready to take on the world. I’m so proud of your strength,” he wrote.

"New look, new energy, and the same incredible soul I fell in love with. This glow suits you perfectly—it’s the look of a fresh start."You look absolutely stunning. That smile is the best thing I’ve seen in a long time. I Love You, Mrs Asiamah,” he added.

The Facebook post of Angel Asiamah is below:

Reactions to Angel Asiamah's message to Agradaa

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after coming across Angel Asiamah's romantic message to Nana Agradaa.

Alexandra Neyram Vivian wrote:

“You're the best husband every woman deserves. God bless you, man of God.”

Gifty Akua Abbrey wrote:

“You are such a genuine gentleman, God bless you, angel, for making her the best person.”

Kofi Jahlaw wrote:

“With God by your side, you have proved not only to Agradaa but to all who thought evil about your union. You deserve it, man of God. It all happened for a purpose.”

Gyamfi Abigail wrote:

“Nice, Mr Asaimah, please be the man to control your home. Mama Pat, be a humble wife to your husband because he deserves it, thanks.”

Angel Asiamah’s reaction to Agradaa's reduced sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah expressed massive joy after Nana Agradaa's jail term was reduced from 15 years to 12 months by the Amasaman High Court.

The preacher, who wore an all-black outfit and a pair of sneakers, asked his fans to pray at all times.

Angel Asiamah's reaction caused a massive stir on social media, with Ghanaians applauding him for being a supportive husband.

