Nana Agradaa has stated that her decision to change her lifestyle was not influenced by her time in prison, contrary to public perception

She argued that imprisonment alone is not sufficient to reform individuals, adding that it can sometimes embolden offenders instead of correcting them

She used her experience to encourage her congregation to remain faithful and prayerful regardless of life’s challenges

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Self-styled evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has stated that her decision to turn away from her past controversial lifestyle was not influenced by her time in prison.

The founder of Heavenway Champion Ministry International (HCMI) made the remarks during a church service where she opened up about her experience behind bars.

Nana Agradaa, known in private life as Patricia Asiedua, has opened up about her prison experience during a church service. Photo credit: Ghanaeye/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Addressing her congregation, Nana Agradaa challenged the widely held belief that imprisonment is enough to reform individuals.

According to her, the prison system does not necessarily change offenders but can sometimes embolden them.

She emphasised that true transformation, in her view, comes from personal conviction and a genuine willingness to abandon wrongdoing, rather than external punishment.

Recounting her ordeal, she narrated how she felt when the judge initially announced a 15-year prison sentence, describing the moment as overwhelming.

She said the words echoed in her mind, leaving her with no option but to turn to prayer and seek divine intervention.

Using her experience as a lesson, she encouraged her congregants to remain steadfast in their faith and to rely on prayer in difficult times.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Agradaa seeks forgiveness from President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, apologised and asked President John Mahama for forgiveness for any unpleasant words and inappropriate remarks made against him in the past.

Agradaa kneels to beg President John Mahama for forgiveness for all her wrongdoings while at Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom's church. Photo credit: @JDMahama & De Prince

Source: Facebook

Nana Agradaa begged for forgiveness when she visited the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre to thank Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called Prophet 1 or Opambour, for the vital role he played in her release.

The ex-convict, who was dressed in an all-white attire, knelt and cried while begging President Mahama to forgive her.

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, also knelt to join his wife to beg for mercy.

"I am kneeling and pleading with our President to forgive me. I am begging him in the name of God and also with our father, Otumfuo's great seat. He should have mercy on me. Anything I did against President John Dramani, I am begging him to forgive me."

See the video on X below:

Why was Agradaa released from prison?

On July 3, 2025, Agradaa was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisements.

The prosecution stemmed from a 2022 church service during which she allegedly advertised her money-doubling activities, convincing many Ghanaians to bring her varying sums to be doubled.

She allegedly took the money and neither doubled nor returned the capital.

After serving six months at the Nsawam Female Prison, Nana Agradaa’s sentence was cut from 15 years to one year by the Amasaman High Court on appeal.

This new ruling saw her released from prison on March 3, 2026, having served the majority of the revised term.

Since Agradaa was released, she has not spoken publicly, even though she shares scripture and videos on social media.

Even at a Thanksgiving service, it was her husband, Asiamah, and her mother who expressed their gratitude to God on her behalf.

Agradaa steps out with Rihanna and Asiamah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, her husband Angel Asiamah, and daughter Rihanna enjoyed a family outing together in a video that was shared online.

The trio appeared happy and reunited at a mall in Accra, with Rihanna visibly excited to be with her mother again.

Social media users flooded the comments with positive reactions, praising the family bond and celebrating Agradaa’s return to normal life.

Source: YEN.com.gh