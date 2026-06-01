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Woman Who Travelled Abroad in Search of a Better Life Returns Home With Painful Experience
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Woman Who Travelled Abroad in Search of a Better Life Returns Home With Painful Experience

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A young woman from Kenya has reunited with her family after returning to her home country following a difficult period abroad
  • Her relatives lost contact with her for months after she travelled to Lebanon in search of employment opportunities
  • The family later learned that she had been detained in a Middle Eastern country for about a year, shortly after she arrived in the country

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A young woman from Uasin Gishu County has finally reunited with her family after returning to Kenya following a challenging experience in Lebanon.

Vicoty Cheruto, a resident of the Milimani area in Ziwa Soy Constituency, had travelled to the Middle Eastern country in 2024 in search of employment opportunities and a better future.

Uasin Gishu County, Lebanon, Kenyan migrant worker, overseas jobs, homecoming, family reunion, diaspora news, Kenya news, foreign employment, detention abroad, migrant workers, David Kiplagat, community support, human interest
Vicoty Cheruto has reunited with her family after returning to Kenya from Lebanon. Photo credit: Kenya diaspora media/Facebook
Source: Facebook

According to accounts shared by her family and community members, communication between Cheruto and her relatives remained steady during the early months of her stay abroad.

However, contact reportedly stopped in 2025, leaving her loved ones worried about her safety and whereabouts.

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For several months, the family was unable to obtain information about her condition, prompting growing concern among relatives and friends back home.

Their fears were eased when they later discovered that Cheruto had been detained in Lebanon for about a year. Details surrounding her detention have not been publicly disclosed.

Efforts to secure her return gained momentum through the support of friends, neighbours and well-wishers who contributed towards the process.

The area's Member of Parliament, David Kiplagat, also assisted by helping to cover the cost of her flight back to Kenya.

After months of uncertainty, Cheruto safely arrived in Kenya and was reunited with her family, bringing relief to relatives who had spent a long period searching for answers.

Her return has been welcomed by members of the community, many of whom expressed gratitude to those who played a role in helping bring her home.

Read the Facebook post here:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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