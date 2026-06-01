A young inventor has designed and assembled a working night vision device in response to an online challenge

The challenge called for practical innovations that could support security efforts against kidnappers and armed groups

A demonstration video showed the device functioning in low-light conditions, attracting widespread attention online

A young inventor has drawn attention on social media after designing and assembling a functional night vision device in response to an online challenge.

The creator, who goes by the TikTok handle @david.invents, said the challenge was issued by an online user who asked for practical innovations that could help address security concerns in the country.

The Nigerian inventor showcased a self-built night vision device designed in response to an online challenge. Photo credit: David.invents/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on his page, the inventor documented the process from start to finish, showing how he assembled the device using electronic components placed on a workbench.

He was seen soldering wires onto a circuit board, installing infrared light-emitting diodes, and fitting lenses into a modified casing to complete the build.

After construction, he tested the device in complete darkness within his compound to demonstrate its functionality.

The footage showed a clear contrast between what was visible and what appeared through the device’s lens.

In his narration, he explained that the device allowed him to see clearly despite the lack of light, adding that it was a product of science and not any form of illusion.

The demonstration revealed a tinted view of surrounding objects, including vehicles and nearby structures that were barely visible in the dark environment.

The video has since gained traction online, with many users praising the creativity and technical effort behind the project, while others engaged in discussions about the potential of local innovation in addressing security-related challenges.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh