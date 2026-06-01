Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart slammed his former colleagues at Angel FM for mocking him and predicting his downfall

He revealed that he initially planned to move to Media General with his entire work crew, including Nana Yaa Brefo and Yaa Kyira

The radio host stated that his former team members rejected the opportunity after claiming it was prophesied that he would fail

Captain Smart has fired back at some Angel FM personalities over alleged mockery and predictions of his downfall following his move to Onua FM.

Captain Smart criticises former Angel FM colleagues for mocking his transition to Onua FM, sharing doubts and prophecies of his failure before. Image credit: quophiokyeame/Instagram, myghanamedia

Source: UGC

He made the remarks live on Monday, June 1, 2026, during his “ Onua Maakye” programme.

He indicated that before joining Media General, he had intended to move with his full team, including Yaa Brefo and Yaa Kyira, but sensed hesitation from them.

According to him, when he informed them about the move, he noticed their “body language,” which suggested doubt about the decision.

He further claimed that they later told him it had been “prophesied” that his move to Media General would fail, a claim he has since dismissed.

Social media users react

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the broadcaster's statements below:

Son of God wrote:

"I love the fair lady , she should have followed captain."

wonder Kordorwu:

"Stop telling lies."

Oga commented:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

The TikTok video below has Captain Smart's full coment on his former collegues.

Source: YEN.com.gh