Abu Trica’s mother has reportedly stepped in, taking her son’s extradition case into her own hands as tensions around the matter deepen

A video shared by Blakk Rasta outlining key details of the situation has triggered widespread reactions, with many weighing in on the unfolding developments

This latest twist follows the embattled socialite being granted bail, with the amount continuing to generate intense public debate

Revered Ghanaian reggae artist and media personality Blakk Rasta has claimed that the family of Abu Trica has turned to spiritual intervention in the ongoing legal matter involving the young man.

Abu Trica’s mother allegedly takes her son’s extradition case to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for spiritual intervention. Image credit: Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to him, the situation surrounding Abu Trica, who is facing an alleged $8 million romance scam case and possible extradition to the United States, has moved beyond physical or legal resolution.

Blakk Rasta stated that the family, particularly the mother of Abu Trica, has now sought spiritual support as the case develops. He suggested that she had approached a prominent Ghanaian man of God and founder of Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

He further claimed that the mother was seen holding images of the prophet while using what is believed to be church-associated powder in a spiritual act aimed at seeking protection and freedom for her son.

“Abu Trica’s mother has realised the situation has gone beyond physical means. She has gone to church seeking a second chance, and has gone to the church of a very good brother and friend, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah,” he said.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Blakk Rasta also added that, in his view, if Abu Trica is eventually extradited to the United States, the legal situation could expand beyond the current allegations.

“I can tell you on record, should Abu Trica land in America, the charges may even be more. From $8 million, it may even spread to $20 million,” he stated.

He further alleged that Abu Trica had been living a flashy lifestyle without a clearly known source of income, raising questions in public discourse.

He also commented on the legal representation in the case, claiming that even the lawyers involved appear to have accepted the direction of proceedings, indicating that efforts to prevent extradition may not succeed.

The case involving Abu Trica continues to attract public attention as developments unfold.

Abu Trica reportedly granted bail

On April 21, 2026, Abu Trica was granted bail by the Accra High Court amid his battle to escape extradition to the US.

Abu Trica, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu Trica is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

An Accra High Court grants Abu Trica a GH₵30 million bail with two sureties after proceedings on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Photo source: Ted News, Abu Trica, Daily Africa Today

Source: Instagram

Court grants Abu Trica GH₵30 million bail

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Oliver Barker Vormawor, a member of Abu's legal team, took to his official Facebook page to announce that the socialite had been granted bail after several months in custody.

According to him, the latest development came after proceedings at the Accra High Court.

In a short post, he wrote:

"The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom."

Speaking in an interview with TV3 at the court premises, Abu's other lawyer, Sani Abdul Salam, confirmed the news, stating that the General Jurisdiction 2 Division of the High Court had granted his client bail of GHS 30 million with two sureties to be justified.

The lawyer noted that he and his colleagues were working to meet the bail conditions and secure the Swedru-based socialite's release from custody.

Sani added that the other matters relating to Abu's extradition case were still in court and that he and his team would publicly address them later.

The Facebook post announcing Abu Trica's bail is below:

The Instagram video of Abu Trica's lawyer speaking after the court proceedings is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony prophesies about Abu Trica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a prophecy about Abu Trica.

In a video, the Revival Centre Worldwide leader detailed a vision of how the embattled socialite's life was transformed after giving his life to Christ.

Source: YEN.com.gh