Abu Trica's lawyer Oliver Barker Vormawor has confirmed his bail after proceedings at Accra High Court on Tuesday, April 21, 2026

A significant amount of money and two sureties have been set for the Swedru-based socialite to meet to secure his release from detention

The latest development in Abu Trica's legal battles has triggered excitement from his supporters, who celebrated on social media

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Embattled Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica has reportedly been granted bail by the Accra High Court amid his battle to escape extradition to the US.

An Accra High Court grants Abu Trica a GH₵30 million bail with two sureties after proceedings on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Photo source: Ted News, Abu Trica, Daily Africa Today

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu Trica is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

On Friday, March 27, 2026, the Gbese court cleared the path for Abu's extradition to the US.

The court directed that alleged internet fraud suspect Abu Trica be handed over to the US authorities for extradition proceedings and granted him 15 days to file documents to contest the ruling.

His lawyers later confirmed that they had filed an appeal to contest the extradition case ruling.

Court grants Abu Trica GH₵30 million bail

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Oliver Barker Vormawor, a member of Abu's legal team, took to his official Facebook page to announce that the socialite had been granted bail after several months in custody.

According to him, the latest development came after proceedings at the Accra High Court.

In a short post, he wrote:

"The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom."

Speaking in an interview with TV3 at the court premises, Abu's other lawyer, Sani Abdul Salam, confirmed the news, stating that the General Jurisdiction 2 Division of the High Court had granted his client bail of GHS 30 million with two sureties to be justified.

The lawyer noted that he and his colleagues were working to meet the bail conditions and secure the Swedru-based socialite's release from custody.

Sani added that the other matters relating to Abu's extradition case were still in court and that he and his team would publicly address them later.

Shatta Wale rallies support for Abu Trica's release during his charged GomoaFest performance. Image credit: shattawalegh/X, getinfomedia/Instagram, TV3/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Facebook post announcing Abu Trica's bail is below:

The Instagram video of Abu Trica's lawyer speaking after the court proceedings is below:

Reactions to court granting Abu Trica bail

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Zara Zara commented:

"Bless God, my brother. So happy to hear this."

Oheneba Kofi Owusu Arthur said:

"Good news. They should let him breath! Even political thieves are walking freely among us."

Ras Okoe Kofi SunNmoon wrote:

"Free Abu at last. Shalom."

Prophet Clement Testimony prophesies about Abu Trica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a prophecy about Abu Trica.

In a video, the Revival Centre Worldwide leader detailed a vision of how the embattled socialite's life was transformed after giving his life to Christ.

Source: YEN.com.gh